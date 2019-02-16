Irani Cup: Vidarbha complete successive season doubles by retaining title; team donates prize money to Pulwama victims
Clinical Ranji champions Vidarbha reasserted their supremacy in domestic arena, beating a star-studded Rest of India to retain the Irani Cup, making it back-to-back seasons of double delight.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 232 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
After Pulwama terror attack, WhatsApp groups are fuelling hypernationalism, hatred and warmongering
-
Talk of avenging Pulwama attack hot air: Here's how to deal with Jaish-e-Mohammad, other terrorist groups
-
Satyajit Sarna’s debut poetry collection, The Profane, is a meditation on death, dissent and our time on earth
-
Gully Boy and the female gaze: Zoya Akhtar leads the way with unapologetic depiction of women's sexual desire
-
Delhi vs Centre turf war: AAP govt flogging dead horse, capital will never have full state powers, says expert
-
Mass shooting at Aurora: Five dead, multiple police officers injured by gunman who opened fire at US industrial area
-
RBI warns Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report; says Risk Assessment Report misrepresented
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Painter, reader, thinker, shooter — Anjum Moudgil ready for brush with glory
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
पुलवामा हमला: कमर कस चुकी है मोदी सरकार, गृह मंत्री के घर हुई NSA-RAW-IB की मीटिंग
-
आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सरकार के साथ पूरा विपक्ष, All Party Meet में 3 सूत्रीय प्रस्ताव पास
-
भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, लेकिन कोई उसे छेड़े तो छोड़ता भी नहीं- PM मोदी
-
राजस्थान: गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म, दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल लाइन से हटे प्रदर्शनकारी
-
पुलवामा हमले पर अमेरिका ने कहा- भारत को आत्मरक्षा का पूरा अधिकार, साथ खड़ा है US
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Nagpur: Clinical Ranji champions Vidarbha reasserted their supremacy in domestic arena, beating a star-studded Rest of India (ROI) to retain the Irani Cup, making it back-to-back seasons of double delight.
Vidarbha has now become the third team after Mumbai and Karnataka to clinch two Irani Cup titles in a row.
The victorious Vidarbha team pose with the trophy. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Vidarbha Cricket Association
And in a touching gesture, Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal announced that the entire prize money will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.
"We as a team have decided to donate the prize money to the family of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama. This is a small gesture from our team and VCA," Fazal said.
Set a tricky target of 280, Vidarbha were well and truly on course at 269 for five, needing only 11 runs for an outright victory. However the two teams decided to shake hands and settle for a draw.
The victory was a testimony to Vidarbha's teamwork as they defeated a Rest of India side comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari. Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal without their season's top scorer Wasim Jaffer and pacer Umesh Yadav.
It was another senior Ganesh Satish (87 off 168 balls) and young U-19 international Atharva Taide (72 off 185 balls), who ensured that the Cup will remain in the Vidarbha Cricket Association's (VCA) trophy cabinet.
Also others like opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (42) and Mohit Kale (37) chipped in with handy knocks, while wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar remained unbeaten on 10.
And their skipper Fazal would certainly be pleased with the fact that his boys nearly pulled off an outright win chasing a near 300-score on a fifth day track.
Resuming their innings on 37/1, Ramaswamy and No 3 batsman Taide added 116 runs for the second wicket.
It was young Rajasthan leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who trapped Ramaswamy in front of the wicket as Vidarbha were 116-2.
While Ramaswamy stuck four boundaries and a six, Taide was tad more aggressive striking eight fours and a six, as the duo kept ROI bowlers at bay.
After Ramaswamy fell, Satish joined hands with Taide. The two managed to added 30 runs for the third wicket before Chahar again struck, trapping Taide plumb in-front.
But Taide's departure did not deter Satish, who played the sheet-anchor's role to perfection.
During his 168-ball stay at the crease, he hammered the ROI bowlers, nine boundaries and a six. He got able support from Kale, who hit four fours in his brief but crucial innings.
After Satish, the curtains came down on the hard-fought game, in which Vidarbha emerged triumphant.
First-innings centurion Akshay Karnewar was declared as the 'Man of the Match' as his century enabled Vidarbha to get a crucial 95-run lead.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 19:14:16 IST
Also See
Irani Cup: Akshay Wadkar's unbeaten half-century provides Vidarbha hope for first innings lead on Day 2
Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari scripts history as Rest of India set Vidarbha challenging target on Day 4
Irani Cup 2019: More milestones within Wasim Jaffer's reach as Vidarbha focus on retaining another title