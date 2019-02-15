Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari scripts history as Rest of India set Vidarbha challenging target on Day 4
Hanuma Vihari Friday scripted history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds in the Irani Cup, helping Rest of India rally and set Vidarbha a tricky 280-run target at Nagpur.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 232 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack aftermath: Saner counsel must prevail; Narendra Modi should isolate Pakistan globally
-
Political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir has given rise to incidents like Pulwama attack: Counter-terror expert Ajai Sahni
-
Donald Trump says he will declare national emergency, use executive powers to bypass Congress over Mexico border wall
-
Gully Boy and its mixed political messaging: Zoya Akhar's film is praiseworthy but has superficial politics
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Exports up 3.74% to $26.4 bn in January on higher growth in gems and jewellery, pharma; trade deficit narrows
-
Gully Boy: Inside Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's 'asli' hip-hop subculture
-
Firstpost Explains: What makes the NBA All-Star weekend such a big deal?
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
देश पूछ रहा है कि रिपब्लिक-डे के अवसर पर सिर्फ झांकियां ही निकलेंगी या फिर झलक भी दिखेगा?
-
कश्मीर में हमला: आतंकियों को सोशल मीडिया के इस्तेमाल की इजाजत क्यों?
-
Pulwama Attack: काफिले में शामिल CRPF के जवान की जुबानी हमले का आंखों-देखा हाल
-
घाटी को दोबारा जन्नत बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की 'सर्जरी' के साथ अलगाववादियों का भी 'इलाज' जरूरी
-
वाराणसी तक पहुंचे पुलवामा हमले के जख्म, शहीद रमेश के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Nagpur: Hanuma Vihari Friday scripted history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds in the Irani Cup, helping Rest of India rally and set Vidarbha a tricky 280-run target at Nagpur.
Enjoying a good run of form, the 25-year-old Vihari created the record with a single down the ground on the fourth day, his second century of the match and third straight in Irani Cup.
File image of Hanuma Vihari. AP
The India player had scored 183 for Rest of India during last year's Irani Cup match against Vidarbha, who recently retained the Ranji Trophy with another exemplary showing.
Besides Vihari's 180, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made 87 and Shreyas Iyer raced to a 52-ball 61, helping Rest of India to declare their second innings at 374 for three, a day after conceding a big first-innings lead.
Needing 280 for an outright win, Ranji champions Vidarbha were 37 for one at close of play, still 243 runs shy of the target with nine wickets in hand.
While Akshay Karnewar's gutsy century on the third day powered Vidarbha to a 95-run first-innings lead, Rest of India rode on a third-wicket partnership of 229 runs between Vihari and Rahane to grab the initiative on the penultimate day.
Starting from an overnight score of 102 for two, Vihari and Rahane added 110 in the morning, and then put together a further 63 before Rahane was dismissed. By that time, Vidarbha had fallen behind.
Thereafter, Iyer took the attack to Vidarbha as Rest of India looked for quick runs before the declaration. Iyer smashed a six and a four off left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate, and then did the same to paceman Rajneesh Gurbani in the next over.
When left-arm spinner Karnewar came into the attack, Iyer whacked him for another 10 runs to reach his half-century in just 45 balls. Vihari too used the long handle to good effect after reaching his 150.
Vihari struck 19 fours and four sixes during his 300-ball knock, while Iyer smashed five boundaries and four sixes. During his stay in the middle, senior pro Rahane found the fence six times and cleared it once.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 21:58:59 IST
Also See
Irani Cup 2019: More milestones within Wasim Jaffer's reach as Vidarbha focus on retaining another title
Irani Cup: Akshay Wadkar's unbeaten half-century provides Vidarbha hope for first innings lead on Day 2
Irani Cup: Akshay Karnewar's maiden century helps Vidarbha gain crucial lead but Rest of India fight back on day three