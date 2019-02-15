First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 4 Feb 15, 2019
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 1st ODI Feb 13, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari scripts history as Rest of India set Vidarbha challenging target on Day 4

Hanuma Vihari Friday scripted history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds in the Irani Cup, helping Rest of India rally and set Vidarbha a tricky 280-run target at Nagpur.

Press Trust of India, Feb 15, 2019 21:58:59 IST

Nagpur: Hanuma Vihari Friday scripted history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds in the Irani Cup, helping Rest of India rally and set Vidarbha a tricky 280-run target at Nagpur.

Enjoying a good run of form, the 25-year-old Vihari created the record with a single down the ground on the fourth day, his second century of the match and third straight in Irani Cup.

Hanuma Vihari stroked his to useful scores of 67 and 51 in the warm-up game against CA XI. AP

File image of Hanuma Vihari. AP

The India player had scored 183 for Rest of India during last year's Irani Cup match against Vidarbha, who recently retained the Ranji Trophy with another exemplary showing.

Besides Vihari's 180, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made 87 and Shreyas Iyer raced to a 52-ball 61, helping Rest of India to declare their second innings at 374 for three, a day after conceding a big first-innings lead.

Needing 280 for an outright win, Ranji champions Vidarbha were 37 for one at close of play, still 243 runs shy of the target with nine wickets in hand.

While Akshay Karnewar's gutsy century on the third day powered Vidarbha to a 95-run first-innings lead, Rest of India rode on a third-wicket partnership of 229 runs between Vihari and Rahane to grab the initiative on the penultimate day.

Starting from an overnight score of 102 for two, Vihari and Rahane added 110 in the morning, and then put together a further 63 before Rahane was dismissed. By that time, Vidarbha had fallen behind.

Thereafter, Iyer took the attack to Vidarbha as Rest of India looked for quick runs before the declaration. Iyer smashed a six and a four off left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate, and then did the same to paceman Rajneesh Gurbani in the next over.

When left-arm spinner Karnewar came into the attack, Iyer whacked him for another 10 runs to reach his half-century in just 45 balls. Vihari too used the long handle to good effect after reaching his 150.

Vihari struck 19 fours and four sixes during his 300-ball knock, while Iyer smashed five boundaries and four sixes. During his stay in the middle, senior pro Rahane found the fence six times and cleared it once.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 21:58:59 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Domestic Cricket In India, Hanuma Vihari, Irani Cup, Irani Cup 2019, Rest Of India, Vidarbha

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all