First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL's opening night changed my life forever, says Brendon McCullum on 12-year anniversary of 158 run knock

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum says his sizzling 73-ball 158, which set the ball rolling for IPL in its very first game 12 years ago, changed his life forever.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2020 20:15:08 IST

Kolkata: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum says his sizzling 73-ball 158, which set the ball rolling for IPL in its very first game 12 years ago, changed his life forever.

IPLs opening night changed my life forever, says Brendon McCullum on 12-year anniversary of 158 run knock

Brendon McCullum represented Kolkata Knight Riders in five IPL seasons. AFP

On this day in 2008, McCullum got the inaugural IPL off to a scintillating start for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"That night, my life changed completely in the space of those three hours or actually, even an hour and a half. You talk about sliding doors, and moments in your careers and in lives," McCullum told KKR's website.

McCullum has now reunited with the Knight Riders as their coach.

Recalling the time when he was a 26-year-old dazzler, McCullum wondered, "Why was I the one who got that opportunity to be able to go and face (the) first (delivery) with Sourav Ganguly? How did I get a chance to play in the first game, have the first opportunity to bat in such a huge tournament for world cricket?

"How was I even able to grab that opportunity? How much luck did I have along the way? Honestly, I don't know the answers to any of these, but what I do know is that it changed my life forever."

His score has been battered only once in 11 seasons so far, by Chris Gayle.

McCullum also recalled his then captain and opening partner Ganguly's reaction to his incredible innings.

"Dada said, 'Your life is changed forever,' and I didn't quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100 percent agree with him," McCullum said.

"Shah Rukh (Khan, the KKR co-owner), in the months which followed or the days and the weeks and the months which followed, he said, 'you'll always be with the Knight Riders.'"

McCullum said he never thought he would be able to pull off an innings like that.

"I couldn't have done it without my team-mates, that's 100 percent sure," he said. "It was just a surreal moment in time where you just look back and say, 'How lucky was I?'"

McCullum had two stints with the Knight Riders, scoring 882 runs in 35 innings at a strike rate of nearly 121.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 20:15:08 IST

Tags : Brendon McCullum, Cricket, IPL, IPL 2008, IPL 2020 KKR, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all