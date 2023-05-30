The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on Tuesday early morning with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With 10 needed from the last 2 balls in a 171-run chase, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four off the last two deliveries to help CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of 5 IPL titles.

GT had scored 214/4 batting first but the target was reduced to 171 from 15 overs after rain interruption.

Overall, CSK have won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 seasons, while Mumbai Indians’ five titles came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders also have a rich history, becoming the champions twice. The teams who have tasted success once include Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans made a roaring entry into the tournament with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading from the front to clinch the trophy in their debut season.

Here’s a look at the winners and runners-up from all IPL editions so far:

Season Winner Runner-up Player of the match 2008 Rajasthan Royals (RR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Yusuf Pathan 2009 Deccan Chargers (DC) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Anil Kumble 2010 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians (MI) Suresh Raina 2011 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Murali Vijay 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Manvinder Bisla 2013 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kieron Pollard 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Manish Pandey 2015 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rohit Sharma 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Ben Cutting 2017 Mumbai Indians (MI) Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Krunal Pandya 2018 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Shane Watson 2019 Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jasprit Bumrah 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi Capitals (DC) Trent Boult 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Faf du Plessis 2022 Gujarat Titans(GT) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Hardik Pandya 2023 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Gujarat Titans (GT) Devon Conway

