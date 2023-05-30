With Chennai Super Kings winning the IPL 2023, let's take a look at all the IPL winners and runners-up from 2008 to 2023.
The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on Tuesday early morning with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With 10 needed from the last 2 balls in a 171-run chase, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four off the last two deliveries to help CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of 5 IPL titles.
GT had scored 214/4 batting first but the target was reduced to 171 from 15 overs after rain interruption.
Overall, CSK have won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 seasons, while Mumbai Indians’ five titles came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Kolkata Knight Riders also have a rich history, becoming the champions twice. The teams who have tasted success once include Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
In IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans made a roaring entry into the tournament with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading from the front to clinch the trophy in their debut season.
Here’s a look at the winners and runners-up from all IPL editions so far:
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Player of the match
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Yusuf Pathan
|2009
|Deccan Chargers (DC)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Anil Kumble
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Suresh Raina
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Murali Vijay
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Manvinder Bisla
|2013
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Kieron Pollard
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|Manish Pandey
|2015
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Rohit Sharma
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Ben Cutting
|2017
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
|Krunal Pandya
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Shane Watson
|2019
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2020
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Trent Boult
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Faf du Plessis
|2022
|Gujarat Titans(GT)
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Hardik Pandya
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|Devon Conway
