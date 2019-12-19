First Cricket
IPL: Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab' batting coach for 2020 season

A top source in the franchise confirmed his appointment and Jaffer's name also figured in the official support staff list posted on the team's website.

Press Trust of India, Dec 19, 2019 14:49:56 IST

New Delhi: Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

A top source in the franchise confirmed his appointment and Jaffer's name also figured in the official support staff list posted on the team's website.

IPL: Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab batting coach for 2020 season

File image of Wasim Jaffer. PTI

The Mumbaikar, who now plays for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scoring 1944 runs which included five hundreds and 11 fifties.

The 41-year-old also has a double hundred to his name — a highest score of 212 against the West Indies in 2006 at St John's.

He also played two ODIs for India during an international career that spanned nearly eight years.

Jaffer remains a domestic stalwart, having played more than 254 first-class matches and scored nearly 20,000 runs. He recently became the first to play in 150 Ranji Trophy games and needs just 853 runs to complete 20,000 runs.

In the IPL's inaugural season in 2008, Jaffer represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in six matches but could only manage 130 runs at a strike rate of 110.57.

Besides Kumble and Jaffer, KXIP's revamped coaching staff includes Sunil Joshi as bowling coach and Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach, respectively.

Kumble, under whose captaincy Jaffer turned out for India, played a role in the former Mumbai opener's appointment.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 14:49:56 IST

