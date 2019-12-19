IPL: Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab' batting coach for 2020 season
A top source in the franchise confirmed his appointment and Jaffer's name also figured in the official support staff list posted on the team's website.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Nagaland beat Manipur by an innings and 68 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Govt remains unyielding despite protests; JP Nadda says will implement both CAA, NRC in future
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
Minority stakes count: Cyrus Mistry's NCLAT win in Tata Sons tussle is a significant precedent in refining shareholder democracy in India
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal relishes hectic schedule, match experience in build-up to Games
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Inspired by Ahom warrior Mula Gabhoru, Assamese women take centrestage in fresh anti-CAA protests across state
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Baby Yoda takes over the internet: How Disney creates cultural icons against the backdrop of nostalgia
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
A top source in the franchise confirmed his appointment and Jaffer's name also figured in the official support staff list posted on the team's website.
File image of Wasim Jaffer. PTI
The Mumbaikar, who now plays for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scoring 1944 runs which included five hundreds and 11 fifties.
The 41-year-old also has a double hundred to his name — a highest score of 212 against the West Indies in 2006 at St John's.
He also played two ODIs for India during an international career that spanned nearly eight years.
Jaffer remains a domestic stalwart, having played more than 254 first-class matches and scored nearly 20,000 runs. He recently became the first to play in 150 Ranji Trophy games and needs just 853 runs to complete 20,000 runs.
In the IPL's inaugural season in 2008, Jaffer represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in six matches but could only manage 130 runs at a strike rate of 110.57.
Besides Kumble and Jaffer, KXIP's revamped coaching staff includes Sunil Joshi as bowling coach and Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach, respectively.
Kumble, under whose captaincy Jaffer turned out for India, played a role in the former Mumbai opener's appointment.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 14:49:56 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer becomes first cricketer to make 150 appearances in tournament
IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Robin Uthappa look to attract big bids
Watch: Snake delays start of Andhra's Ranji Trophy opener against defending champions Vidarbha