IPL: 'Virat's sledging was on another level' Suryakumar Yadav narrates story of face-off with Kohli in 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the lone bright sparks in an otherwise dismal campaign for the Mumbai Indians this year. The right-hander has been prolific with the bat and continues to impress in almost every match. These performances are expected of him now and he will be a part of the Indian team, the same was not the case a couple of seasons ago.

Despite being a prolific run-scorer in the domestic set-up as well as in the Indian Premier League, he could not make it to the national team. Everything changed in a thrilling match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2020. He single handedly won the match for Mumbai and was also involved in a staring standoff with Virat Kohli.

In a recent conversation with Gaurav Kapoor’s Breakfast With Champions, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Kohli was absolutely pumped and his sledging was on a different level in that particular match.

It was the 48th match of the 13th season of the IPL that was being played in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, RCB had posted 164/6. In response, Mumbai had lost two early wickets, but Yadav’s blazing half-century kept them in the hunt.

Kohli was trying to rally his troops and constantly walked up to the batters to speak with them. During the match, Suryakumar Yadav hit the ball to Kohli, who picked it up, charged towards the right-hander even as he stood his ground and gave him a death stare. This tactic clearly did not work as Yadav finished with 79 off 43 balls and won the match for Mumbai Indians.

"...His sledging was on another level in that match. I was focused that whatever happens, I have to win the match for the team, without speaking anything," the Mumbai batter said about this encounter.

He also asserted that while he looked calm on the outside, he was very scared from within and that his heart was racing during that phase.

Yadav further said that he was dead scared inside when Kohli walked towards him. "I was chewing gum and my heart was racing," he said, adding that there was an inner voice telling him, "whatever happens, don’t say a word, it's a matter of 10 seconds, this will be over soon and the next over will begin."

In the ongoing season of IPL, Yadav has scored 200 runs in four games including 14 sixes and 12 boundaries. However his form has not been enough to guide Mumbai to victory as the 5-time champions are yet to win a single match in this edition.

