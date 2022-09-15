'IPL teams might go after Cameron Green at auction,' says Ravichandran Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was of the opinion that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will have many takers at the next Indian Premier League auction. In the Aussie’s recent 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee series, the all-rounder showed good form with a half-century (89 not out) and two wickets in two games. He eventually finished as the third-highest run-getter in the series.

His array of shots, brute force, and bowling abilities during the series convinced the veteran spin all-rounder that he is a good fit for the one-day formats. The lanky pacer was also included in Australia’s T20 squad for the World Cup at home.

“Just when everyone thought how he would do in the one-day format, he is showing his big-hitting prowess. He is striking them big. He has his sweep shot against the spinners. He has the long hits as well. He is a tall fast bowler too,” explained Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin was convinced that IPL franchises will break the bank to rope in the Aussie at the auction, unless the 23-year-old Australian decides to opt out of the cash-rich league.

“Some teams (in IPL) might think of using him in the powerplay and might go after him in this year’s auctions unless and until he pulls out. I am sure some team will break the bank for him in this year’s auctions,” added the India bowler.

