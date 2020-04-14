First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL: Suresh Raina lavishes praise on CSK skipper MS Dhoni, says every move he makes is spot on

Suresh Raina on Tuesday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership turned CSK into arguably the most decorated franchise in the history of the IPL

Press Trust of India, Apr 14, 2020 20:55:33 IST

Chennai: Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership turned Chennai Super Kings into arguably the most decorated franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina said every move Dhoni made as a captain was "spot on."

IPL: Suresh Raina lavishes praise on CSK skipper MS Dhoni, says every move he makes is spot on

Captain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are part CSK's old core that existed before their suspension. AFP

"Every move he makes is spot on. He knows how to use different bowlers in different situations...controls everything from behind the stumps. He watches everything closely," Raina was quoted as saying by CSK website.

Dhoni has been at the helm of CSK affairs since the inception of the league in 2008 and led the side to three titles and five runners-up finishes while the team has qualified for play-offs in all the 10 seasons it has participated.

The 33-year-old Raina, a key player for CSK and the second most prolific batsman in IPL with 5,368 runs, said he improved over the years because he got to play with so many left-handers including Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming, among others.

"I improved over the years playing for CSK I got to play with so many quality left-handers-(Mathew Hayden), (Michael) Hussey, (Stephen) Fleming, Albie (Morkel), Kepler Wessels (CSK coach in 2008), Ravindra Jadeja," Raina said.

He picked his knock of 57 not out in the 2010 final against Mumbai Indians as his best IPL knock, and said "the wicket was difficult and they were bowling really well".

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, resulting in various events being cancelled or postponed. The IPL, scheduled to begin on 29 March, has been put on hold.

Raina said it was important to stay at home and follow government's guidelines during the lockdown to combat COVID-19.

"It is very important to stay at home and follow government guidelines during the lockdown for us to overcome the pandemic," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 20:55:33 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, t20

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all