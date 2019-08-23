IPL: Simon Katich replaces Gary Kirsten as RCB head coach, Mike Hesson appointed Director of Cricket Operations
Mike Hesson has been appointed as Director of Cricket Operations by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile Simon Katich has been named the new head coach of the franchise.
Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has been appointed Director of Cricket Operations by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, former Australia batsman Simon Katich has been named the new head coach of the franchise.
In a shake-up of the support staff, RCB have parted ways with coach and mentor Gary Kirsten as well as bowling coach Ashish Nehra.
Katich, in his previous gig, was named the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2015 but the franchise parted ways with him earlier this year after KKR endured a below-par IPL 2019. Hesson quit Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after just one season in charge as the head coach.
File picture of Simon Katich. AFP
"RCB's purpose is to be the most trusted, respected and best performing T20 Franchise and hence our constant endeavour is to create a culture of excellence and high performance for every member of the team."
"To deliver this ambition we are very happy to announce the appointment of Mike Hesson and Simon Katich. We believe that Mike's extensive experience in building strong teams along with Simon's powerful cricket experience will help us create a winning culture," said Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore in a release.
"As a result of this restructuring exercise, we will be moving to a single coach model. Consequently, we would like to thank Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra for their contribution over the past two seasons. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability on the highest stage. Everyone at Royal Challengers Bangalore wishes them all the best in the future," he added.
RCB haven't won the title since the league's inception and have endured a tough time for the past few seasons. Last season was a roller-coaster ride for the franchise as they lost the first six matches in a disastrous start before bouncing back to win five and finishing at the bottom of the table for the second time in three seasons.
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2019 15:14:31 IST
