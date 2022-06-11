'IPL should not be his goal': Gautam Gambhir asks Avesh Khan to focus on T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wants pacer Avesh Khan to target the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia. Avesh is currently with the national team after impressing yet again in the IPL.

Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, the 25-year-old scalped a total of 18 wickets in 13 appearances and right after IPL, got selected for the five-match T20 International series against South Africa.

In the opening game, India suffered a defeat despite making a mammoth 211 runs and Avesh failed to produce anything significant. During his four-over spell, he gave away 35 runs and could not fetch a wicket. However, he was pretty impressive in the death overs and was even praised by South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen. Gambhir has suggested that the emerging talent should not bother about the performance and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"This bowler has a lot of talent, he has pace, a big heart to bowl the difficult overs. But I will want to see him improve further in every match. He is a young bowler, only the IPL should not be his goal, the T20 World Cup is coming ahead," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"He has the attitude that a fast bowler should have and the most important thing is that he is still young and wants to learn. If he continues to work hard, he can become an excellent bowler, not only in T20s but in all three formats," he added.

The Lucknow mentor has also talked about the internal competition inside the camp between Avesh and another prodigy Mohsin Khan. According to him, the healthy competition helped both the bowlers to push each other to perform better. Gambhir added, “Your squad is a good one when every player is pushed, the other player comes and pushes you and Mohsin Khan did that exceptionally well.”

Mohsin Khan picked up 13 wickets in nine games for Lucknow Super Giants this year.

