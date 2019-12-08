IPL: Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small three percent stake in Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals franchise is currently worth $200 million and Warne according to the report, believes that the valuation will be doubled in next couple of years
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Nepal Women by 41 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 BHU Vs MDV Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP vs MDV - Dec 9th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 9th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi factory fire kills 43 in Anaj Mandi, most asphyxiate; building owner arrested by police
-
Devendra Fadnavis claims NCP's Ajit Pawar approached him to form Maharashtra govt, but admits move 'boomeranged'
-
Modi, Kejriwal offer condolences to those affected by 'extremely horrific' fire in Delhi; BJP, Congress direct cadre to provide assistance
-
Ananya Panday on playing 'the other woman' in Pati, Patni Aur Woh: It doesn't mean I'm endorsing extramarital affairs
-
North Korea carries out 'very important test' at its rocket launch site, says move will affect country's strategic position
-
Onion prices will stay high for some time; restrain or abstain like Sheikh Hasina, Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Premier League: Marcus Rashford, Manchester United's worthy No 10, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's masterclass and other talking points from derby
-
K Satchidanandan on his raison d'être: 'A poet needs to take sides; I am with those who suffer injustice'
-
Let there be light: Chandannagar’s masters of illumination have brightened up festivals for years
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Shane Warne was given a miniscule stake in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals during the league's inaugural edition in 2008, a deal that could potentially find the legendary spinner laughing his way to the bank in the coming days.
File image of Shane Warne. Image credit Rajasthan Royals
According to the Herald Sun, Warne was paid $657,000 and given an ownership of 0.75 percent for every year he played after coming out of retirement in 2008.
"Part of my deal (was) because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be the captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop," Warne was quoted as saying by the Australian paper Herald Sun.
Warne, who has also been a coach-cum-mentor and then Brand Ambassador of the Royals, led an unheralded bunch of players to an unlikely triumph during the inaugural edition of IPL back in 2008.
In fact, current India star Ravindra Jadeja was a talented uncapped player back then, whom Warne had backed to the hilt terming him a "rockstar".
"We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.
Rajasthan Royals franchise is currently worth $200 million and Warne according to the report, believes that the valuation will be doubled in next couple of years.
"Three per cent of $400 million is all right,' said Warne, which effectively means that he could earn up to $12 million.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 08, 2019 17:32:02 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Monty Desai appointed as Windies batting coach ahead of limited-overs series against Virat Kohli and Co
Rahul Dravid laments lack of opportunities for Indian coaches in IPL, says teams are 'missing a trick'
IPL: Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya appointed Delhi Capitals' talent scout chief after Pravin Amre parts ways