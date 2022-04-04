IPL Schedule 2022 this week, 4 to 10 April, time table, match list and venue details

The IPL 2022 has completed its first week and we saw plenty of closely-fought contests. After the end of the first week, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Chennai Super Kings have played 3 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only side to have played just one game. All other teams have played 2 matches each.

The matches have been taking place at four different locations across Maharashtra - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the points table with 2 wins in 2 matches and they are then followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Both KKR and GT have won 2 games in 3 and 2 matches, respectively.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have lost both their opening games, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings have not been able to open their accounts after 3 games.

In the first week, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have looked the most balanced side, while Punjab Kings have opted to go with an all-attack batting approach. Mumbai Indians need to balance their team while Chennai Super Kings would desperately want Ruturaj Gaikwad to get back amongst the runs.

The below matches are slated to take place this week: