First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli insists his side will have all bases covered in upcoming auctions

Virat Kohli on Tuesday said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have all their bases covered heading into Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

Press Trust of India, Dec 17, 2019 21:08:37 IST

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli on Tuesday said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have all their bases covered heading into Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

RCB fans have endured a difficult few years since their side finished second in 2016. In the three years since RCB have finished last in the league table twice.

Two days before the auctions, to be held in Kolkata, Kohli had a message for all RCB fans.

"We've had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020," Kohli said in a video uploaded by his franchise.

"So, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial forever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what's going to happen on December 19," he said.

Kohli will look to lead RCB to its maiden triumph in the upcoming Indian Premier League, and urged fans to keep backing them.

"As you all know for the upcoming season the auctions coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) are doing a tremendous job," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 21:08:37 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Auctions, IPL PLayer Auctions, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all