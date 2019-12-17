IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli insists his side will have all bases covered in upcoming auctions
Virat Kohli on Tuesday said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have all their bases covered heading into Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.
RCB fans have endured a difficult few years since their side finished second in 2016. In the three years since RCB have finished last in the league table twice.
Two days before the auctions, to be held in Kolkata, Kohli had a message for all RCB fans.
"We've had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020," Kohli said in a video uploaded by his franchise.
"So, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial forever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what's going to happen on December 19," he said.
Kohli will look to lead RCB to its maiden triumph in the upcoming Indian Premier League, and urged fans to keep backing them.
"As you all know for the upcoming season the auctions coming up as well and I want all of you to rally behind the team, the management group, Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) are doing a tremendous job," he said.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 21:08:37 IST
