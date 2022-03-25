IPL Quiz: How well prepared are you for upcoming Indian Premier League season?

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is days away and the 15th edition offers plenty of great storylines. The league has undergone an expansion with the introduction of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans taking it to 10 teams. It is the second instance of 10 team league after 2011. Chennai Super Kings come in as defending champions. The group stage will be played entirely in the state of Maharashtra.

How well versed are you with the upcoming season? Test your knowledge with our quiz!

