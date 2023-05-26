The long queues for IPL Qualifier 2 tickets outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad led to a chaos.
The defending champions Gujarat Titans will have a second shot at making the IPL final on Friday as they take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And it seems the fans are just too excited to see their home team make the final for the second time in a row after their unfortunate loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier.
On Thursday, the long queues of fans outside the ticket collection centre at the stadium saw people jumping the line to get to the ticket counter quickly resulting in scenes of chaos. The rule requires the spectators, even those who’ve already booked a ticket online, to collect the hard copy from the counter to be allowed entry into the stands.
Total mismanagement in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and the Final.
Fans surely deserve better than this. pic.twitter.com/1T86QjhbsI
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023
The team that comes on the top will take on MS Dhoni-led CSK for the final on 28 May.
Gujarat Titans will be looking at the opportunity as a godsent as it provides them with an opportunity to realise their dream of winning the trophy second time in a row, while Mumbai, who come to the match on the back of an 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, will be pumped up to cruise into the final to take a crack at their sixth IPL title.
GT vs MI: Contrasting styles should result in an intriguing contest
The Friday clash would be the third time both teams will meet this season. Both have managed to win either of the earlier two clashes.
The first match took place at the same venue and it saw the home team pound Rohit Sharma’s boys with a 55-run win, which they avenged in the second clash with a 27-run win, powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s first IPL hundred.
IPL closing ceremony 2023: All you need to know
Mumbai has made the finals six times and except for their loss to Chennai in 2010, they have managed to emerge as the victors in the rest.
Chennai this time will be playing their tenth final. So far, They have only won four finals and have lost three to Mumbai.
