IPL Prize Money 2023: How much will the winner and runner-up earn?

The IPL 2023 prize money distribution will take place after the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

CSK take on GT in the IPL 2023 final on 28 May. BCCI Image

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 champion is set to earn a mega cash reward for winning the coveted trophy. The IPL final will take place on 28 May with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.

The BCCI has not announced any increase so far in the prize money and in such a case it is expected that the award winners will earn the same as last season.

The total prize purse in IPL is Rs 46.5 crore.

The winner of the IPL final will get a cash reward of Rs 20 crore, while the runners-up will bag prize money of Rs 13 crore.

IPL Final 2023: All you need to know

In the first season of IPL, in 2008, the winner got Rs 4.8 crore while the runners-up received Rs 2.4 crore.

The third-placed team will get Rs 7 crore while the team finishing fourth will earn Rs 6.5 crore.

The Orange Cap (highest run-getter) and Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker) winners will get a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh each.

IPL Closing Ceremony 2023: All you need to know

Rs 20 lakh cash reward will be given to the Emerging Player of the tournament and the Most Valuable Player will earn a prize money of Rs 12 lakh.

The Super Striker of the season, an award for the batter with the highest strike rate in the season, will get a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh.

The Power Player of the Season and the Game-changer of the season will get a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh respectively.

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 14:45:34 IST

