IPL playoffs scenario explained: Who will qualify if rain washes out MI vs DC?

The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take on each other at Wankhede Stadium today. If the Capitals clinch a win in this encounter, they will get through to the playoffs but if they suffer a defeat, the RCB — who have 16 points and are at the fourth spot in the points table — will march ahead.

A win for DC will mean that they will have 16 points but qualify on the basis of better NRR.

However, there was some bad news for the Delhi fans ahead of the match as it started raining just as the coin was flipped for the toss. The Rishabh Pant-led side has 14 points and if the game gets washed away, they will get one point, taking them to 15 points which will not be enough for them to make the qualification.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the tournament. The other three teams who have qualified for the playoffs are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.