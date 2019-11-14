IPL Player Transfers: R Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians and more
Here is a comprehensive look at all the player transfers that have been done so far in the IPL trade window which comes to close on 14 November
The IPL transfer window closes on Thursday (14 November) and those franchises who have marked a few players to be a part of their side have reached out to each other for trading purposes. The IPL auction takes place in December and before that, the teams would want to start strategising and filling in spaces before they go spending on the bidding table. Kings XI Punjab has been the busiest franchise among all so far.
Here we look at all the IPL transfer news that has taken place so far:
Ashwin to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab:
The biggest transfer deal has happened between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals with the Mohali-based franchise trading R Ashwin for Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. Ashwin captained Punjab in two seasons (2018 and 2019) but they could not enter the last-four in either of the seasons. Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals in 2020, however, it is yet unclear whether he will lead the side as current captain Shreyas Iyer fared well as captain of the Capitals last season.
Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals: New Zealand's leading pacer Trent Boult, who played for Delhi Capitals for two back to back seasons in 2018 and 2019, will feature for Mumbai Indians from IPL 2020. Boult has 38 wickets in 33 IPL games so far. This transfer is good news for Mumbai Indians who already possess a potent pace attack which is led by Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. It will be exciting to see two quality international pacers in Bumrah and Boult bowling in tandem. The left-arm pace of Boult surely gives Mumbai variation in the bowling attack.
Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals from Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab also traded pacer Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals. Rajpoot has joined KXIP in 2018. He has so far played 23 IPL matches and has picked up 22 wickets.
Rajpoot is remembered for his 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, becoming the only uncapped player to claim a fifer in IPL history.
Other transfers:
Mumbai Indians traded Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals traded K Gowtham to Delhi Capitals
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2019 15:28:41 IST
