First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Player Transfers: R Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians and more

Here is a comprehensive look at all the player transfers that have been done so far in the IPL trade window which comes to close on 14 November

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 14, 2019 15:28:41 IST

The IPL transfer window closes on Thursday (14 November) and those franchises who have marked a few players to be a part of their side have reached out to each other for trading purposes. The IPL auction takes place in December and before that, the teams would want to start strategising and filling in spaces before they go spending on the bidding table. Kings XI Punjab has been the busiest franchise among all so far.

Here we look at all the IPL transfer news that has taken place so far:

Ashwin to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab:

The biggest transfer deal has happened between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals with the Mohali-based franchise trading R Ashwin for Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. Ashwin captained Punjab in two seasons (2018 and 2019) but they could not enter the last-four in either of the seasons. Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals in 2020, however, it is yet unclear whether he will lead the side as current captain Shreyas Iyer fared well as captain of the Capitals last season.

Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals: New Zealand's leading pacer Trent Boult, who played for Delhi Capitals for two back to back seasons in 2018 and 2019, will feature for Mumbai Indians from IPL 2020. Boult has 38 wickets in 33 IPL games so far. This transfer is good news for Mumbai Indians who already possess a potent pace attack which is led by Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. It will be exciting to see two quality international pacers in Bumrah and Boult bowling in tandem. The left-arm pace of Boult surely gives Mumbai variation in the bowling attack.

Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals from Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab also traded pacer Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals. Rajpoot has joined KXIP in 2018. He has so far played 23 IPL matches and has picked up 22 wickets.

Rajpoot is remembered for his 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, becoming the only uncapped player to claim a fifer in IPL history.

Other transfers:

Mumbai Indians traded Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals traded K Gowtham to Delhi Capitals

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 15:28:41 IST

Tags : Delhi Capitals, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL Player Transfers, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, R Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals, SportsTracker, Trent Boult

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all