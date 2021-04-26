IPL Photos: Ravindra Jadeja shines in all departments as CSK break RCB's winning streak with comfortable victory
-
FirstCricket Staff
-
April 26th, 2021
-
16:24:33 IST
CSK won the toss and decided to bat with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis putting up 74 for the first wicket. Image: Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis continued his good form by scoring 50 off 41. Image: Sportzpics
Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with three wickets but conceded 37 in the last over. Image: Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja smashed 36 runs in the last over of the innings, making 62 in total off 28, as CSK scored 191/4 in 20 overs. Image: Sportzpics
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a flying start scoring 44 in just three overs. Image: Sportzpics
Virat Kohli's dismissal, however, led to a batting collapse as RCB were restricted to 122/9. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Image: Sportzpics
Imran Tahir, playing his first match of the season, took two wickets for 16. Image: Sportzpics
