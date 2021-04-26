Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Photos: Ravindra Jadeja shines in all departments as CSK break RCB's winning streak with comfortable victory

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 26th, 2021
  • 16:24:33 IST
CSK won the toss and decided to bat with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis putting up 74 for the first wicket. Image: Sportzpics

Faf du Plessis continued his good form by scoring 50 off 41. Image: Sportzpics

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with three wickets but conceded 37 in the last over. Image: Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 36 runs in the last over of the innings, making 62 in total off 28, as CSK scored 191/4 in 20 overs. Image: Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a flying start scoring 44 in just three overs. Image: Sportzpics

Virat Kohli's dismissal, however, led to a batting collapse as RCB were restricted to 122/9. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Image: Sportzpics

Imran Tahir, playing his first match of the season, took two wickets for 16. Image: Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 26, 2021 16:24:33 IST

