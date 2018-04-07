Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the glitzy event taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here we are into the new decade of the Indian Premier League! Ten years of pure entertainment that changed the sport perhaps forever! Almost all major cricket playing nation has a franchise based T20 league, but this is the real deal, the mother of all leagues – IPL! Defending champions Mumbai Indian's home Wankhede gets the honours of hosting the curtain-raiser of the 11th edition but before we get to the action, the stadium is currently being prepared for the opening ceremony for the new season.

Today marks the beginning of non-stop cricket that will culminate on 27 May. In season 11, that will last for 51 days, the teams play a total of 60 matches across nine venues in IPL 2018.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on the weekend, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off in the opening game of the tournament at the former's backyard.

Among the traits that define the league are glamour, and the opening ceremony that takes place before the first game of the tournament is usually one that highlights that particular trait. An event in which some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry, aka Bollywood, dazzle in front of all the participating teams as well as a packed house, and this time it won't be any different, with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannah Bhatia set to perform at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

While Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in this year's edition, having pipped the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling finale last year, CSK return to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Rajasthan Royals. Chennai have enjoyed a very loyal fan following over the years, and the return of old stalwarts MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo in the yellow jersey will be a reason for celebrations for cricket fans in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The opening ceremony is set to start at 6.15 pm local time at the Wankhede Stadium, with the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings game set to begin at 8 pm.