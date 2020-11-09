IPL on Pod: Virat Kohli's captaincy, summit clash preview between DC and MI, and more

After 59 matches and 53 days, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its climax. The final of the 13th edition of the league will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 10 November featuring defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals.
The gruelling T20 tournament had quite a few talking points, and in this edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Ujwal Kumar Singh, Amit Banerjee, and Shantanu Srivastava discuss what went wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Qualifier 2 against DC, besides debating whether it is time for RCB to look beyond Virat Kohli as a captain, and previewing the all-important final.
There is, of course, a discussion on tonight's Supernovas versus Trailblazers final as well, where we talk about both teams' strengths and weaknesses.
Following a nine-wicket thrashing by the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the play-offs.
If DC do lose both their games, they will remain stranded on 14 points. Both MI and RCB will have at least 16 points. Both KXIP and KKR could finish with 16 points, too. And both SRH and RR could finish on 14 points as well, with SRH’s net run rate significantly clear of DC’s after Tuesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Warner has managed only seven runs against Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead Archer in two matches, and Tendulkar called the England pacer "a joy to watch".