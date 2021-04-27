IPL on Pod, Season 2: Continuing tournament amid COVID-19 surge, CSK's turnaround, MI's struggles and more

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing massive disruptions in the country and some players leaving the league, there have been contrasting views on whether IPL should continue in this situation. R Ashwin announced that he was taking a break from the league to be with his family, Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have left for home citing personal reasons.In the latest edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost Sports' Anish Anand, Jigar Mehta and Shantanu Srivastava discuss whether a T20 spectacle in these tough times feels right.

We then move to the action on the field. After 21 games, Chennai Super Kings have scripted a tremendous turnaround from last season and sit at the top of the table with four wins from five matches. After losing the first match, they have won four on the trot. In the podcast, we also discuss what makes CSK click, their new fearless approach and the importance of 'Three dimensional' Ravindra Jadeja.

More surprisingly though reigning Mumbai Indians have struggled with three losses from five matches. They sit fourth in the table with four points.

There's also a segment on some of the finest moments from the week: That KKR fightback against CSK, Andre Russell's utility. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round heroics vs RCB and Devdutt Padikkal's brilliance against Rajasthan Royals.