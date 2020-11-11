IPL on Pod: MI's record fifth title and burgeoning legacy, best players, memorable moments from 2020 edition, and more

The IPL 2020 came to an end with Mumbai Indians clinching a record-extending fifth title. After finishing at the top of the league table, the Rohit Sharma-led side cantered to the trophy by beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

With the victory on the night, Mumbai also became the second team in the history of IPL to defend their title while they also broke the jinx of not winning it in the even year.

In this edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shantanu Srivastava and Ujwal Singh discuss Mumbai's comprehensive win in the final, their burgeoning and unmatched legacy, Delhi Capitals' historic campaign as they made their first-ever final appearance.

We also debate over who we think was the MVP for the 13th edition, best bowler and the best batsman, reminisce about the most memorable moments, point out the emerging trends from the 2020 edition as we finish by discussing the welcome distraction that IPL 2020 was amid the pandemic and the tangible benefits it produced for Team India.

