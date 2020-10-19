IPL on Pod: Discussing crazy night of Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik leaving KKR's captaincy, predicting playoff teams and more

On Sunday, 18 October, IPL produced one of its most unbelievable nights where the thrill reached a crescendo. Both matches on the night, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, went into the Super Overs. The latter needed two Super Overs to decide the winner.

Dinesh Karthik decided this past week that he doesn't want KKR's captaincy anymore. He has handed over the reins to Eoin Morgan. What impact would the decision have on the franchise's campaign?

Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore won two out of their three matches this past week with 'freak' AB de Villiers starring in both of those victories but the loss against KXIP was pretty avoidable had Virat Kohli not tried those unnecessary tactical changes.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings managed to break their losing streak but then lost their next match to Delhi Capitals. They are seventh in the league table. With time running out, does skipper MS Dhoni still have few tricks up his sleeve?

DC currently lead the league table with seven wins out of nine matches, followed by MI and RCB who have won six matches each. And while the top half of the table is way ahead of the teams in the bottom half of the table, all teams are still alive in the competition and that would surely make for a riveting finish to the league stage. Which four teams would eventually make it to the playoffs is the burning question, to put it mildly.

In the fourth episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shubham Pandey, and Ujwal Singh discuss the crazy night when two matches had three Super Overs, Dinesh Karthik's decision to hand over the captaincy to Morgan, predict playoff candidates, and more.

