IPL on Pod: DC and RCB's struggles, playoff scenarios, how the remaining league matches will go and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are second and third in the IPL 2020 league table and have resided in the top half of the table for almost the entire league duration but are still to seal the playoffs berth. They were expected to qualify for playoffs at least a week back but consecutive defeats, four for DC and three for RCB, means the winner between their match on Monday would reach the playoffs while the loser could miss out.

Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for the playoffs after beating Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, however, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a positive Net Run Rate, and they could qualify for the playoffs if they beat Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

MI were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and are now also guaranteed a top spot in the league table. The defending champions have made winning a habit. And that habit is a result of a number of things that the franchise has done right to build a legacy for themselves. Their efforts behind creating a winning environment, building a core, spotting suitable talent, and backing top players have made them the most dominant IPL franchise.

In the sixth episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Amit Banerjee, Shantanu Srivastava, and Ujwal Singh discuss the reasons why DC and RCB have yet not qualified for the playoffs despite a terrific start to the season, the scenarios, and how DC, RCB, KKR, and SRH could still qualify for playoffs, MI's continuing dominance. We also preview the remaining two league matches that would decide the fate of four IPL teams, and more.

