The Indian government might have relaxed a few restrictions in the new phase of lockdown, including reopening of sports stadiums and complexes, but at the moment, the BCCI is unsure of the possibility of staging the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in The Indian Express, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that with travel restrictions in place, there's still no plan yet on the IPL.

“The IPL at the moment is not possible because travel restrictions are still there. So, how can you have the IPL without any travel happening? We are studying these guidelines and will study state governments’ guidelines also. Accordingly, we will plan,” Dhumal said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' latest guideline state that the sports stadiums in the country will be allowed to open but spectators will not be allowed inside.

In another report, Dhumal had said that the board will work with various state organisations to formulate a plan for skill-based training at a local level.

"The BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level," Dhumal said.

"The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves."

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 09:30:08 IST

