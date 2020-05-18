First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL not possible at the moment due to travel restrictions, says BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

The Indian government might have relaxed a few restrictions in the new phase of lockdown, which includes reopening of sports stadiums, but the BCCI is not keen on organising the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2020 09:30:08 IST

The Indian government might have relaxed a few restrictions in the new phase of lockdown, including reopening of sports stadiums and complexes, but at the moment, the BCCI is unsure of the possibility of staging the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL not possible at the moment due to travel restrictions, says BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

The IPL trophy. Sportzpics

According to a report in The Indian Express, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that with travel restrictions in place, there's still no plan yet on the IPL.

“The IPL at the moment is not possible because travel restrictions are still there. So, how can you have the IPL without any travel happening? We are studying these guidelines and will study state governments’ guidelines also. Accordingly, we will plan,” Dhumal said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' latest guideline state that the sports stadiums in the country will be allowed to open but spectators will not be allowed inside.

In another report, Dhumal had said that the board will work with various state organisations to formulate a plan for skill-based training at a local level.

"The BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level," Dhumal said.

"The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves."

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 09:30:08 IST

Tags : Arun Dhumal, BCCI, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Cricket, Indian Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, IPL


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all