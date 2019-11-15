IPL: Mumbai Indians trade all-rounder Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders
Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs PUN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs SER Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH Vs KAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs PUD Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs TRI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs HAR Haryana beat Mizoram by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Kerala by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs GOA Andhra beat Goa by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs MP Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Indore: Mayank Agarwal slams second double hundred
-
BRICS Summit 2019: Grouping's relevance threatened by inability to commit to common goals, but gives India alternative platform for China outreach
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, whatcha doin' with this loud Neanderthal sermon?
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Uninspiring India salvage pride against Afghanistan through Seiminlen Doungel's late equaliser
-
US-China trade deal will go through; sandwiched between super powers, India must learn to plan, invest to protect its sovereignty
-
Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote tomorrow; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray
-
Thant Myint-U's The Hidden History of Burma reflects on the socio-political crisis ailing an aspiring democracy
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.
The middle-order batsman hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game.
The 27-year-old, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has played 38 T20 games, having scored 628 runs while picking up 18 wickets.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 15:23:25 IST
Also See
IPL governing council puts idea of hosting friendly matches abroad on hold, says decision depends on international schedule
IPL 2020: From Colin Ingram to Jaydev Unadkat, where each franchise can trim excess weight ahead of auction
IPL Player Transfers: R Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians and more