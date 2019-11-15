First Cricket
IPL: Mumbai Indians trade all-rounder Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders

Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 15:23:25 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.

The middle-order batsman hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game.

The 27-year-old, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has played 38 T20 games, having scored 628 runs while picking up 18 wickets.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 15:23:25 IST

