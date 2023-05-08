Mumbai Indians (MI) have a unique style of punishing their players who get late for departures, team meetings and net sessions. Recently, the IPL cricket team shared a video on their social media handle where players can be seen wearing emoticon jumpsuits.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The video captioned “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”

Rohit Sharma led MI make their players wear the emoji kit during the team’s travel from one city to another if they fail to report on time.

The emoji kit is basically a blue jumpsuit with all of the players’ faces printed on it, making it look very embarrassing.

The video shared on Twitter shows MI bowler Akash Madhwal dressed up in a blue emoticons jumpsuit, saying that he got late during the time of departure, he was sleeping at that time.

In the second visual, Nehal Wadhera is also seen in a blue jumpsuit, and Jason Behenderoff is seen laughing and saying to Nehal, “Look at him.”

The remaining portion of the video shows Mumbai Indians star and all-arounder Cameron Green trying to fit into the jumpsuit because it was too tight for him. He later wore the jumpsuit after cutting off the full sleeve and making it half sleeves.

In this years IPL edition Mumbai Indians have lost five matches out of ten played by the team. They are sitting in the sixth place with the top-four qualifying for the playoffs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.