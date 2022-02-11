IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: 590 players set to go under hammer in two-day event

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: All 10 IPL sides, including the two new franchises, will be building their squad from the scratch. A lot of wanted players are part of the auction pool and all of these should make for a blockbuster mega auction. Follow our blog for all the live updates and breaking news...

Preview: The 2022 IPL mega auction is here and it promises to be bigger and bolder than any previous auction. 2018 is when the last time a mega auction was held but only eight teams participated back then. This time, 10 teams will be part of the mega auction which will see a total of 590 players go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.

It will be the fourth mega auction in the history of IPL. The previous three were held in 2011, 2014 and 2018 respectively. Ahead of a mega auction, teams have to release most of their players. This time the eight franchises from last season were only allowed to retain four players each.

The two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad were then allowed to make three draft picks. An IPL team is allowed to have a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 18 players in its squad. All the teams will have to pick their remaining squad players in the 2022 mega auction, which should make for a thrilling two-day event.

A total of 1,214 players had originally signed up for the auction but the list was trimmed down to 590. 228 players in the auction pool are capped, 355 are uncapped while seven come from associate nations. In total, India is being represented by 370 players at the auction.

The 590 players have been divided into eight base price bands which are: Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

A total of 48 players are part of the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, including Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and overseas players such as David Warner, Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Shakib Al Hasan, etc. A total of 20 players are placed in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket and 33 are part of the Rs 1 crore bracket.

Among the players who are expected to break auction records are Shreyas Iyer who is a solid middle-order batter and is also seen as potential captaincy material. Ishan Kishan with his wicket-keeping and flamboyant batting skills could also fetch a lot of money in the auction. Shardul Thakur is another Indian name who could land a big deal considering he is now a proven all-rounder in the international arena.

Among the overseas players, David Warner, Quinto de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are the usual suspects. West Indies player Jason Holder is also expected to spark a bidding war at the auction.

