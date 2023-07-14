The Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday parted ways with their head coach Andy Flower.

LSG franchise took to their official Twitter handle to confirm Flower’s exit.

Flower joined Lucknow just before the team’s debut season in 2022.

His exit comes following speculation of the franchise management trying to rope in former Australian Justin Langer to take over as the head coach.

LSG had two decent seasons under his guidance; They reached the knockouts in both seasons.

While this year it was Mumbai Indians who dashed their title hopes in the eliminator, last year it were the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Langer is the front-runner to replace Flower.

The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was also in the United Kingdom earlier this month to discuss the offer with the former Aussie.

Langer, a successful batter with a career spanning 15 years: from 1993 to 2007, has proved is establishing himself as a strong coach as well. It was he who guided the Aussies to their first-ever T20 World Cup win in 2021.

