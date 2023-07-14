His exit comes following speculations of the franchise management trying to rope in former Australian Justin Langer to take over as the head coach
The Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday parted ways with their head coach Andy Flower.
LSG franchise took to their official Twitter handle to confirm Flower’s exit.
Dear Andy,
Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj
Related Articles
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023
Flower joined Lucknow just before the team’s debut season in 2022.
His exit comes following speculation of the franchise management trying to rope in former Australian Justin Langer to take over as the head coach.
LSG had two decent seasons under his guidance; They reached the knockouts in both seasons.
While this year it was Mumbai Indians who dashed their title hopes in the eliminator, last year it were the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Langer is the front-runner to replace Flower.
The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was also in the United Kingdom earlier this month to discuss the offer with the former Aussie.
Langer, a successful batter with a career spanning 15 years: from 1993 to 2007, has proved is establishing himself as a strong coach as well. It was he who guided the Aussies to their first-ever T20 World Cup win in 2021.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
With Major League Cricket, organisers hope to achieve a breakthrough in USA. The T20 league starts on 14 July and here's everything you need to know about MLC 2023.
In a recent meeting at the Lord's, the MCC's 13-member World Cricket Committee (WCC) proposed "removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup".
BCCI's deal with Dream11 will run for a period of four years. Ed-tech giant Byju's, which had been the lead sponsor since 2019, had terminated its agreement with the board in March earlier this year.