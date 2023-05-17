Former India cricketer RP Singh has said the Mumbai Indians losing a bunch of wickets in the middle overs and the unrhythmic partnership between Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav led to the team’s defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Chasing a target of 178, MI were 92/1 in 10 overs but they lost the plot in the second part of their innings with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav getting out before 15 overs as Mumbai lost the momentum.

Ishan (59) and Rohit (37) gave Mumbai a strong start with a 90-run stand but the next batters failed to sitch a solid partnership. The third-wicket partnership between Wadhera and SKY was worth 12 runs and came in three overs.

IPL Qualification Scenarios: LSG help their playoff chances, MI in tough place

Surykumar got out on 7 off 9 balls while Wadhera made 16 off 20 balls. Tim David made 32 off 19 but MI were restricted on 172/5, losing by 5 runs.

“If we talk about their batting, Ishan Kishan’s wicket. They shouldn’t have lost back-to-back wickets and they should have built a small partnership there. The pressure went up after Ishan Kishan went out. I also think that Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav were unable to rotate the strike well. Nehal ended up playing a lot of dot balls and Suryakumar Yadav just had to stand on the runner’s end for a while. He probably didn’t like it and it probably was one of the reasons behind the loss,” JioCinema TATA IPL expert RP Singh said.

While Marcus Stoinis was declared the player of the match for his knock of 89 runs for LSG, Mohsin Khan defended 11 runs in the final over to help Lucknow get the much-needed two points. The loss dropped Mumbai to fourth in the standings while Lucknow are at third.

IPL: LSG’s Mohsin came close to having bowling hand amputated after blood clots

RP Singh was extremely impressed with the adaptability Khan showed, “Mohsin Khan did some out of the box things with his bowling. He bowled a length ball, a short good-length ball, after that a yorker, bowling with a better plan. He knew against which batters the yorker would work well. Cameron Green is a proper batter and his bat speed is a little different. For him, short or good length worked well from Mohsin Khan. Sometimes, you have to back your skills. Everything cannot be planned. Certain things need to be dealt with your instincts in certain moments.”

JioCinema TATA IPL expert Parthiv Patel praised Stoinis navigation of a tricky pitch, “He batted extremely well. He paced the inning really well, given how the pitch was at the start of the match and how batting on it wasn’t easy. He took his time and then he put on a dazzling display. The way the pitch was slow, you needed strength to hit big shots. We saw it from Tim David as well but the way Stoinis batted was great to watch. He played till the end and remained not out.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.