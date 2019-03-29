Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals were off to a losing start in a match marred by controversy where Jos Buttler was Mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin which proved to a key factory in their defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RR looked in control of the chase but lost their focus after Buttler's dismissal. On Friday, they will look to regain their focus post the controversy when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad were also defeated in their first match of the season, by Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if their team captain Kane Williamson will be back on the field after missing the first match because of an injury. Coach Tom Moody said that the New Zealand captain will be assessed on Friday and then the management will take a call.

The match will also see David Warner, playing for Sunrisers facing his country mate Steve Smith. Both players were banned for a year due to their role in the ball-tampering scandal last year in South Africa. Warner had an excellent start to his season, scoring 85 against the Knight Riders. Smith didn't have a great outing against Punjab, so he will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's IPL 2019 match between SRH and RR:

When will SRH vs RR fixture take place?

The match between SRH and RR will take place on 29 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH-RR fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

