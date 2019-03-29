IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, SRH vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals were off to a losing start in a match marred by controversy where Jos Buttler was Mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin which proved to a key factory in their defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RR looked in control of the chase but lost their focus after Buttler's dismissal. On Friday, they will look to regain their focus post the controversy when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating a win. Sportzpics
Last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad were also defeated in their first match of the season, by Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if their team captain Kane Williamson will be back on the field after missing the first match because of an injury. Coach Tom Moody said that the New Zealand captain will be assessed on Friday and then the management will take a call.
The match will also see David Warner, playing for Sunrisers facing his country mate Steve Smith. Both players were banned for a year due to their role in the ball-tampering scandal last year in South Africa. Warner had an excellent start to his season, scoring 85 against the Knight Riders. Smith didn't have a great outing against Punjab, so he will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's IPL 2019 match between SRH and RR:
When will SRH vs RR fixture take place?
The match between SRH and RR will take place on 29 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The SRH-RR fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
What time does the match begin?
The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 13:28:01 IST
