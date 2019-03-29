First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, SRH vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 29, 2019 13:28:01 IST

Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals were off to a losing start in a match marred by controversy where Jos Buttler was Mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin which proved to a key factory in their defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RR looked in control of the chase but lost their focus after Buttler's dismissal. On Friday, they will look to regain their focus post the controversy when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating a win. Sportzpics

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating a win. Sportzpics

Last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad were also defeated in their first match of the season, by Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if their team captain Kane Williamson will be back on the field after missing the first match because of an injury. Coach Tom Moody said that the New Zealand captain will be assessed on Friday and then the management will take a call.

The match will also see David Warner, playing for Sunrisers facing his country mate Steve Smith. Both players were banned for a year due to their role in the ball-tampering scandal last year in South Africa. Warner had an excellent start to his season, scoring 85 against the Knight Riders. Smith didn't have a great outing against Punjab, so he will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's IPL 2019 match between SRH and RR:

When will SRH vs RR fixture take place?

The match between SRH and RR will take place on 29 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH-RR fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 13:28:01 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, David Warner, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RR, IPL 2019 SRH, Ravichandran Ashwin, Steve Smith

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all