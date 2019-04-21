First Cricket
IPL | Match 37 Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 36 Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, SRH vs KKR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 21, 2019 09:06:15 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to build on the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

File image of David Warner. Sportzpics

File image of David Warner. Sportzpics

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Hyderabad side chased down a relatively small target of 133 with five wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. This was a much-needed win for the Kane Williamson-led team as they broke a three-match losing streak.

Once again, the key will be their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and the bowling hopes will be largely dependent on Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Kolkata failed to chase down a huge total of 214 despite some late hitting from ever-reliable Andre Russell. The West Indian, who is in terrific form, blasted 65 from just 25 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process.

SRH have played eight games and currently sit fifth on the table having won four and losing as many matches. Kolkata after nine matches, suffering defeats in five and winning four game are sixth on the table.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's IPL 2019 match between SRH and KKR:

When will SRH vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between SRH and KKR will take place on 21 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH-KKR fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 09:06:15 IST

