All eyes will be on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as Mumbai Indians (MI) get ready to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier league (IPL) on Thursday.

The fast bowler injured his shoulder in Mumbai's first match against Delhi Capitals (DC) when he fell awkwardly trying to field off his own bowling.

However, the bowler has now recovered for the upcoming match according to reports and if he plays, the contest between Virat Kohli and the pacer would be the battle to look forward to.

Another man in focus would be veteran Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw scored an impressive half-century on his MI debut against DC. But the sublime innings proved to be too little as Mumbai lost their first match by 37 runs.

Meanwhile, RCB also began their campaign with a resounding defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of 2019 season.

Kohli and Co were bundled out for 70 and ended up losing the match by seven wickets. Bangalore team management would be hoping for a better performance by their batters this time around while both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's IPL 2019 match between RCB and MI:

When will RCB vs MI fixture take place?

The match between RCB and MI will take place on 28 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB-MI fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .

What time does the match begin?

The RCB-MI fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here