IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RCB vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi in Meerut juxtaposes BJP's achievements against Congress 'failure', launches Lok Sabha election campaign
-
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong enough to bear pressure of Rs 3.6 lakh cr
-
HD Deve Gowda faces doubtful future as JD(S) finds its Lok Sabha campaign limited to family, Vokkaligas in south Karnataka
-
Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MPs back her EU withdrawal agreement
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act after ousting Tommy Sugiarto
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately crafted and rich in detail
-
Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together this uneven supernatural thriller
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
इस बार मोदी लहर नहीं, गैर-बीजेपी, गैर-कांग्रेस पीएम बनेगा: औवेसी
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
All eyes will be on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as Mumbai Indians (MI) get ready to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier league (IPL) on Thursday.
The fast bowler injured his shoulder in Mumbai's first match against Delhi Capitals (DC) when he fell awkwardly trying to field off his own bowling.
File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
However, the bowler has now recovered for the upcoming match according to reports and if he plays, the contest between Virat Kohli and the pacer would be the battle to look forward to.
Another man in focus would be veteran Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw scored an impressive half-century on his MI debut against DC. But the sublime innings proved to be too little as Mumbai lost their first match by 37 runs.
Meanwhile, RCB also began their campaign with a resounding defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of 2019 season.
Kohli and Co were bundled out for 70 and ended up losing the match by seven wickets. Bangalore team management would be hoping for a better performance by their batters this time around while both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's IPL 2019 match between RCB and MI:
When will RCB vs MI fixture take place?
The match between RCB and MI will take place on 28 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The RCB-MI fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .
What time does the match begin?
The RCB-MI fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019 14:29:07 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Match Preview: Virat Kohli and Co need improved batting performance as both teams search for first win
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: AB de Villiers says every bowler is under pressure in small ground like Chinnaswamy
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Quinton de Kock says Mumbai stand a good chance if they get AB de Villiers early