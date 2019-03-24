Last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their 2019 IPL campaign on Sunday as they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.

All eyes will be on former SRH skipper David Warner who returns to the side and the league after an absence of one year. He missed the last season due to the ball-tampering scandal ban.

Along with Warner, Steve Smith was also banned for a year. Warner will now look to make a quick impact on his return to the league with the 2019 World Cup in his sight.

Apart from Warner, Hyderabad are loaded with some of the best T20 players. Kane Williamson, who led them to the runners-up spot last season, will continue to lead the side this season.

As a team known for their bowling, SRH will as usual rely on the firepower of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who led the franchise to the third place finish last season, will look to make a strong start to the season with a win in the first match.

KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH:

When will KKR vs SRH fixture take place?

The opening clash of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH will take place on 24 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR-SRH fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-SRH fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.