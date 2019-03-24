First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 5 Mar 24, 2019
PHI Vs VAN
Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 4 Mar 23, 2019
PHI Vs PNG
Match Abandoned
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 24, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 24, 2019 09:19:56 IST

Last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their 2019 IPL campaign on Sunday as they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.

All eyes will be on former SRH skipper David Warner who returns to the side and the league after an absence of one year. He missed the last season due to the ball-tampering scandal ban.

Dinesh Karthik of KKR and Kane Williamson of SRH. Sportzpics

Dinesh Karthik of KKR and Kane Williamson of SRH. Sportzpics

Along with Warner, Steve Smith was also banned for a year. Warner will now look to make a quick impact on his return to the league with the 2019 World Cup in his sight.

Apart from Warner, Hyderabad are loaded with some of the best T20 players. Kane Williamson, who led them to the runners-up spot last season, will continue to lead the side this season.

As a team known for their bowling, SRH will as usual rely on the firepower of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who led the franchise to the third place finish last season, will look to make a strong start to the season with a win in the first match.

KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH:

When will KKR vs SRH fixture take place?

The opening clash of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH will take place on 24 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR-SRH fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-SRH fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 10:10:48 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket News, Hotstar, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage, Live Streaming, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all