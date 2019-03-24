IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs VAN Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Match Abandoned
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs BLR Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs DC - Mar 24th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their 2019 IPL campaign on Sunday as they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.
All eyes will be on former SRH skipper David Warner who returns to the side and the league after an absence of one year. He missed the last season due to the ball-tampering scandal ban.
Dinesh Karthik of KKR and Kane Williamson of SRH. Sportzpics
Along with Warner, Steve Smith was also banned for a year. Warner will now look to make a quick impact on his return to the league with the 2019 World Cup in his sight.
Apart from Warner, Hyderabad are loaded with some of the best T20 players. Kane Williamson, who led them to the runners-up spot last season, will continue to lead the side this season.
As a team known for their bowling, SRH will as usual rely on the firepower of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.
Meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who led the franchise to the third place finish last season, will look to make a strong start to the season with a win in the first match.
KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.
Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH:
When will KKR vs SRH fixture take place?
The opening clash of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH will take place on 24 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The KKR-SRH fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time does the match begin?
The KKR-SRH fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 10:10:48 IST
