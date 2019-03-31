MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to maintain their winning momentum and go on top of the table with victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai have won both their matches in this season, the first one coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the next one was a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals did not have a great start to their campaign, having lost both their matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team will be hoping that they clinch their first victory of the season against Chennai, resulting in upliftment of their players' morale. In their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanju Samson scored a terrific century, and the team posted a big total, but it was not enough to stop the Hyderabad side, who chased down the target with an over to spare.

It will be also interesting to see how the Chepauk pitch behaves on Sunday. After the last game at the venue, Dhoni was not too happy with the slow nature of the surface and openly criticised the track.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's IPL 2019 match between CSK and RR:

When will CSK vs RR fixture take place?

The match between CSK and RR will take place on 31 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK-RR fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK-RR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here