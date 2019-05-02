Smart bowling from Khaleel. Went for a slower bouncer against Pollard who cleared his front leg for a pull shot but pace beat him and the top edge flew to deep backward square leg.

Mumbai Indians haven't been allowed to get away in these death overs. The Hyderabad bowlers have varied the pace and length well to keep the power hitters in the Mumbai lower order mostly under check.

Mumbai end with 162. A fighting total, albeit not a match winning one. The innings promised much more right from the start but they kept losing wickets at wrong times and never managed to find that extra gear. Williamson's sharp captaincy deserves much credit for it as he shuffled around his bowlers meticulously and made sure he held back the correct bowlers for particular matchups. De Kock carried his bat through the innings but despite being set scored only around 40 percent of the total runs. His struggle to get away from strike summarized the Mumbai batting in this game and throughout the season in general. Their batsmen have been guilty of playing too many dot balls between the big hits and that has cost them a game or two.

Wriddhi Saha walks out to open the SRH innings, and accompanying him to the crease is Kiwi opener Martin Guptill, David Warner's replacement. Barinder Sran to start off with the ball for the home team.

FOUR ! What a way for Saha to get both himself as well as the visitors off the mark, steering the full delivery from Sran behind point for a boundary! SRH 4/0

Both Saha and Guptill get off the mark in the first over of SRH's chase, the former doing so with a square drive that fetches him a boundary off the very first delivery of the innings. Seven conceded by Sran off his first over.

FOUR ! Streaky boundary for Guptill, who gets an under-edge, with the ball travelling wide of the fielder at slip. SRH 12/0

Malinga bowls from the other end. Saha sets off for a single after a couple of dots at the start of the over. Guptill collects his first boundary, albeit a streaky one, off the fourth ball, and gets an edge off the fifth that nearly results in a catch for the man at short third man. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Saha slashes a length ball from Sran past backward point, where Chahar puts in a dive but can't quite get his hand close to the ball. SRH 18/0

FOUR ! Muscled over mid on has Saha! Turning out to be a very expensive second over for Sran! SRH 23/0

Sran continues from the other end. Guptill sets off for a single at the start of the over. Saha then slashes the ball through backward point to collect his second boundary, and gets a third one when he muscles a slightly shorter one from Sran over mid on. Guptill lofts the ball over long off for a maximum off the last delivery. Big over for Hyderabad, as Sran leaks 17 off it.

Guptill and Saha are already rotating the strike much better than the Mumbai batsmen which means the occasional boundary would keep then on track with the run rate. This is not a huge total they are chasing, they will be happy with wickets in hands at the end of the powerplay even if they don't get off to a flier.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards deep midwicket by Saha off Bumrah. Pollard tries to play some football, kicking the ball back inside, but that hardly helps MI. Pollard also ends up colliding against the advertising board. SRH 40/0

OUT ! Saha's flourishing start comes to an end, as he holes out to Lewis at backward point. Bumrah gets the breakthrough that Mumbai were looking for. SRH 40/1

Rohit turns to Bumrah in the fourth over in order to get a breakthrough, and the star pacer starts off on a rough note by conceding a boundary to Saha off the first delivery. Single off the next two deliveries, followed by a dot. Saha collects another boundary, this time off the penultimate delivery, but is caught at backward point by Lewis to depart for 25. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Muscled away past mid on by Pandey as the No 3 batsman gets off the mark in style! SRH 45/1

Timely strike for Mumbai as Saha goes back after a well compiled 25. Hyderabad are going at 10 an over in the first four overs without looking to take too many risks. Just shows how good this pitch is. Were Mumbai batsmen too conservative in their approach earlier in the evening?

SIX ! Fifty comes up for SRH in no time! Short ball to Pandey from Malinga, and the batsman uses the pace on offer to ramp it towards third man! SRH 51/1

Malinga brought in place of the expensive Sran. Guptill collects a single at the start of the over, but is Pandey who makes merry in the over, smashing two fours and a six before collecting a double off the last delivery. 17 off Malinga's second.

OUT ! Wicket number two for Jasprit Bumrah, as Sunrises lose both their openers now! Bumrah successfully appealing for leg before. Guptill opts for the review in the last second, and the visitors end up losing their review after getting three reds on Hawk Eye. SRH 57/2

Bumrah is really feeling it today. His reaction when he got the first wicket showed that he is pumped. Guptill was looking to stay busy in his brief stay at the crease but Bumrah's in dipper was just too good for him on the day. Who is going to put up his hand for Mumbai and support Bumrah is the question now coz they are leaking runs in the field.

Outstanding over from Bumrah under the circumstances, as he gets rid of Guptill by trapping him lbw off the first delivery, and concedes just two off the over. Williamson walks out to bat, and gets off the mark right away. Timeout signalled at the end of the over. SRH need 104 off 84 balls.

FOUR ! Pandey greets Chahar into the attack with a boundary, guiding the ball past the man at slip, the ball then running away to the third man fence. SRH 63/2

Chahar leaks a boundary off his first delivery of the evening, as Pandey guides the ball behind square towards third man. Three dots follow, with a single coming off each of the last two deliveries. SRH need 98 off 78 balls.

OUT ! Krunal collects a wicket off his first delivery of the evening, trapping Kane Williamson lbw for just 3! The appeal was initially turned down by the umpire, and it was de Kock who showed a lot of excitement, giving Rohit enough confidence to go for the review. And it paid off, as MI net the SRH skipper. SRH 65/3

Good over from Krunal, one in which he traps Kane Williamson lbw off the very first delivery, and concedes five singles off the remaining deliveries of the over. Mumbai back in the game with three wickets. SRH need 93 off 72 balls.

Williamson hasn't been in great form this IPL, but his wicket still carry huge value for the opposition. SRH needed his calming presence in the middle to see them through in this chase. Brilliant review from Krunal and Rohit.

Another good over from Chahar, with just five coming off it, including a double to Pandey off the last delivery. The spinners have so far done a good job in containing Sunrisers' run flow. SRH need 88 off 66 balls.

Shankar collects a single off the first ball. "Catch" is the call as Pandey chips the ball towards extra cover, where the ball lands short of the fielder. The match situation is a 50-50 at the halfway mark in the Sunrisers' innings, with the visitors needing 83 off 60 balls with seven wickets in hand.

FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Sunrisers after the slow-down in the last few overs. Pandey pulls the back-of-length ball from Chahar towards deep square-leg, where Roy fails to prevent the boundary. SRH 86/3

Chahar into his third over. Pandey somewhat ruins what was turning out to be a fantastic over by collecting a boundary off the last delivery, while also easing some of the pressure off his back. SRH need 77 to win off 54 balls.

FOUR ! The boundaries are helping Sunrisers bring the required rate down and ease off some of the pressure. Pandey goes for the inside-out loft towards deep extra cover, collecting his fifth boundary in the process. SRH 91/3

Pandey continues to collect the odd boundary on offer while rotating the strike with singles, as seven runs are collected off Krunal's third over. SRH need 70 to win off 48 balls.

This is poised nicely at around the mid way mark. Mumbai are just starting to find ways to keep Pandey quiet who along with Shankar is looking to stay busy and keep up with the chase. Once again, the two remaining overs of Bumrah will be the key from here.

Rahul signs off with figures of 0/21 from four overs, conceding four singles off his final over of the match. This has been a slow partnership so far, but Pandey and Shankar are laying the foundation for a late assault. Just have to get the occasional boundary to keep the required rate under check. SRH need 66 to win off 42 balls.

OUT ! Shankar departs, the pressure to get boundaries more often getting the better of him in the end .Lofts the ball down the ground, but doesn't get the distance. Pollard ends up collecting it rather easily at long on. SRH 98/4

Krunal grabs his second wicket off the second delivery of his final over, as Shankar holes out to Pollard at long on to depart for 12. Abhishek chips the ball towards mid off to get off the mark with a single off his first ball. Pandey pulls towards deep midwicket for a single to bring up the team 100. Single collected off each of the last two balls, as Krunal signs off with excellent figures of 2/22. The required rate goes above the 10-an-over mark for the first time in the innings. SRH need 61 to win off 36 balls.

OUT ! Sunrisers are five down now as Abhishek under-edges the ball to the keeper, with De Kock collecting a low catch behind the stumps! SRH 105/5

Hardik is brought into the attack for the first time in the 15th over. A misfield by Rohit at extra cover followed by a late throw by Sran from the deep allows Pandey to collect a double off the first delivery. Hardik though, strikes two deliveries later, getting Abhishek caught behind for 2. Nabi walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball of the over. Four runs and a wicket off the over. SRH need 57 to win off 30 balls.

IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.

SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

