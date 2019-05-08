After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 67/2 ( Manish Pandey 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Manish Pandey plays a well-controlled sweep to deep mid wicket, rolling the wrists and keeping the ball along the turf for a couple off the first ball of Mishra's over and it turns out to be the only scoring shot of the over. Little yes and no off the last ball between Pandey and KW with Pandey sent back. Makes home safely. Just two runs from the over.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/2 ( Manish Pandey 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Some signs of the ball just holding and gripping the surface in Axar Patel's over. Williamson almost ended up chopping the ball back on to his stumps. Rashid Khan must be watching this closely from the dugout. Four singles from the over. DC have been able to pull things back after Guptill's explosive start as we complete the halfway stage of the innings

Following the Guptill onslaught Delhi have got the control back in this game. The scoring rate is less than 7.5 now. Both Pandey and Williamson are not taking any risk at this stage as they want to play the majority of these middle overs. So, a wicket at this stage will put Delhi in the driver's seat. Perhaps, it is time for a one-over spell of Trent Boult.

DROPPED! Rishabh Pant has put down Kane Williamson on 5. Mishra is disappointed and why not. It was a really good delivery, length leg break, turning away from Williamson, from outside off, KW was trying to open the face of the bat and tap it towards point, gets an edge with a little deflection and Pant doesn't cling on.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/2 ( Manish Pandey 21 , Kane Williamson (C) 6) More encouraging signs for spinners as Mishra gets a couple to turn past Williamson, in fact he draws an outside edge as well but Rishabh Pant isn't able to grab it. Will go down against Pant. Another good over from Mishra, just four runs off it.

FOUR! Welcome boundary for Sunrisers. Pandey goes deep in his crease and slices the short ball behind backward point, in fact through short third man, Munro could have done better, feels the bowler

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/2 ( Manish Pandey 26 , Kane Williamson (C) 8) Pant with an appeal for a stumping off the second ball off Axar's penultimate over against Manish Pandey. The batsman is able to drag his back leg in time. Pandey hits a boundary after a fairly long time for Sunrisers. Seven runs off the over.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 88/2 ( Manish Pandey 29 , Kane Williamson (C) 11) Mishra is brought on to bowl the final over. Pandey and Williamson motor along with singles off each of his deliveries. Mishra ends with excellent figures of 4-0-16-1, so nearly had the wicket of SRH skipper as well.

OUT! Manish Pandey holes out to long on. Full on middle tailing into Pandey, who looks to go over the top of long on fence, doesn't get the desired connection. The bat turns in his hands and is able to only tamely lob it to the fielder in the deep. Rutherford pouches it safely. Manish Pandey c Rutherford b K Paul 30(36)

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 93/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 14 , Vijay Shankar 1) Keemo Paul returns to the attack. shaw makes a splendid effort in the field at short cover as he dives to save a couple runs for his team, he has to turn and has one stump to aim at. He misses but Pandey doesn't hang around long. Vijay Shankar walks to the middle with his side requiring him to do the heavy lifting. A wicket and five singles of Paul's over.

Six of Vijay Shankar’s 10 dismissals have been against spinners in this season of IPL.

FOUR! Williamson finally gets this from the screws. Slower ball outside off, it is back of a length as well and KW has tapped this ball in front of square to the extra cover fence.

Ok, it is time for a score prediction. Feel if SRH can reach 150-160 from here, with their bowling attack, they can defend that. And Williamson is the key. He needs to bat through, like he did against RCB in the previous game. From Delhi's point of view, it is all about maintaining the pressure. They will bowl mostly their seamers and medium pacers in this final half of this innings and we can expect a lot of slow balls and other variations.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 23 , Vijay Shankar 2) Rutherford is called into the for the first time. Williamson brings Sunrisers 100 with a boundary and almost ends up playing it on to his own stumps a couple of times as he tries to run an incoming delivery down the third man. He miscues a scoop as well, skews it off the leading edge over short third man for a brace.

FOUR! KW walks across his stumps and heaves it the slower off-cutter from Ishant Sharma towards long leg. Trent Boult charges to claim the catch, the ball falls short and runs away to the boundary.

OUT! Straight, full and accurate bowling from Ishant Sharma has brought an end to Williamson's stay in the middle. Williamson was backing away to create some room and squeeze it towards the off-stump. Fails to make a connection and is bowled by the yorker. Williamson b Ishant 28(27)

FOUR! Ha! Easily done. Back of a length delivery outside off and Nabi opens the face of the bat and steers it through short third and backward point. What a way to get off the mark.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/4 ( Vijay Shankar 3 , Mohammad Nabi 4) Wicket of Kane Williamson sandwiched between couple of fours for Sunrisers. Ishant Sharma concedes 11 off his final over and ending with two wickets to his name from his four overs. Sunrisers need a strong finish to end their innings. Mohammad Nabi has started off with a boundary off his first ball.

FOUR! Nabi is showing it how it is done. Another delectable late cut to third man fence, much squarer compared to his first bounday. Nabi simply opens the face of the bat to play it through vacant slip region. Using the pace once again

SIX! Axar pays the price of dropping it short as it allows Vijay Shankar to drop back in his crease unleash the pull over mid wicket.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 127/4 ( Vijay Shankar 10 , Mohammad Nabi 9) Couple of boundaries the over from Axar Patel's over. He finishes with 30 runs from his four. Nabi and Vijay would want to take Sunrisers past the 150-run mark.

FOUR! Nabi targets the straight boundary. He has picked the length early and tonked the ball down the ground. This a good little cameo he is playing here.

FOUR! Vijay too getting into the action now. Well, he doesn't have a choice. Short ball and he has pulled away to backward square leg.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/4 ( Vijay Shankar 15 , Mohammad Nabi 14) Valuable runs added by these two towards the end. Paul's over costs 10 runs and Sunrisers may as well end with 160 here.

FOUR! Boult returns to the attack and bowls it full on off and then he lofts it over covers for a boundary. Very good shot indeed.

SIX! Vijay has once again targetted the same region as Boult goes wide of off but Shreyas Iyer comes around from long off and takes the catch but he is on the move and is unable to keep it in. He tries to throw the ball up in the air as he crosses the ropes but is only able to flick over the fence.

OUT! Vijay pershies. He was looking to continue his agressive play and was searching the third boundary in the row but he finds the fielder at deep mid wicket. It was the slower delivery from Boult, that was short in length Vijay couldn't really pick the bones of that. Vijay c Axar b Boult 25(11)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 152/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 14 , Deepak Hooda 3) Boult comes on to bowl the penultimate over. The over starts just according to Sunrisers' plan with Vijay smashing couple of boundaries at the start of the over but is dismissed off the third ball. Boult gets in couple of good yorkers to new man Deepak Hooda. SRH go past the 150-run mark.

SIX! Length delivery on the stumps, right in Nabi's arc and he has dispatched out of his sights. This has gone high and also has the distance, sending the ball over wide long on. Adding insult to injury is Paul overstepped there. So Free-hit coming up...

OUT! Slower delivery outside off from Paul and Nabi, who was trying to clear his front leg and go down the ground, has to make adjustment. He slices it to deep extra cover and SRH lose their sixth wicket. Nabi c Axar b K Paul 20(13)

OUT! Some drama towards the end of the over as. It was a slower ball outside off and Hooda goes for a big swing across the line. Misses and tries to steal a bye. Pant hurls a throw, he misses at the striker's end but ends up hitting the wickets at the non-striker's end. The umpire discusses with Shreyas Iyer as Paul came in the way of the batsmen but it was surely not intentional. Hooda has to go. Umpire spoke to DC captain if he wanted to withdraw the appeal as his bowler came in the way and Shreyas, who was far away from the action decides to carry on with the game almost ends up withdrawing his appeal. However, wicket-keeper Pant intervenes and narrates the incident when Hooda and Paul collided, it was purely an accident where Paul was only trying to back up the throw but he wasn't able to and ended up in tangle with Hooda. Hooda run out (Pant) 4(5)

OUT! Rashid Khan comes out swinging but heads back to the pavilion immediately as well. Paul keeping wide of off and Rashid gets a top edge to Pant. Early exit for the Afghan. A first-ball duck. Rashid Khan c Pant b K Paul 0(1)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0 , Basil Thampi 1) Paul given the responsibilty of finishing the innings with the ball for Delhi Capitals. He begins with a wide outside off. Follows it up with a good yorker that Hooda is only able to flick it to backward square for a single. Nabi swings and fails to connect a slower delivery but he clubs the next ball for a mighty six. Flurry of wickets towards the end as SRH finish with 162/8 off their 20 overs. Join us for the chase in a short while.

Good last over by Keemo Paul but I think overall it is an excellent finish this from SRH's point of view. 58 runs in the last five overs and Nabi has once again played a useful cameo with bat in hand. In fact. apart from a few, all the SRH batsmen who have batted tonight, have done their jobs. Now, even with the dew around, Delhi batting will have their task cut out to get 163 on this pitch.

Between Dhawan, Iyer and Pant, they have scored 11 of the 12 half-centuries scored by Delhi Capitals batsmen this season

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over for SRH.

Alright, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw come out to begin the chase of 163 runs.

FOUR! That was a cracking shot from Dhawan, room outside the off stup, Dhawan gets into position and cracks it through the covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, just a little short and Dhawan rocks back, pulls it away for four to backward square leg boundary

Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings for Hyderabad with the ball. Shaw gets off the mark with a drag-shot on the leg side. Dhawan starts his innings with back-to-back boundaries, two fours on two sides of the wicket. 10 off the over and this is a solid start from the DC openers.

Spin from the other end as Mohammad Nabi shares the new ball with Bhuvi. Dhawan hits the ball to backward point and then Williamson places one slip into place. One more dot before Dhawan collects one single. Outside edge off Shaw's bat breaches the off-side field and the batsman runs a single. Just 2 off the second over.

Sunrisers' economy rate of 7.3 in PP overs durung the league stage - the best among all the teams.

FOUR! Khaleel comes into the attack, pitches it short, Shaw was waiting for it and slammed it over the mid-on fielder for a boundary.

FOUR! Good length but Shaw picked the length quickly, transfered the weight on his back foot and heaved it to deep mid-wicket boundary.

FOUR! That was crunched through off side by Shaw, hit absolutely clean, room outside off and Shaw swung his bat, no one inside the circle on the off side moved.

Khaleel brought into the attack and Shaw has pelted him for 13 runs in the over, including three cracking boundaries. Those shots can snatch the bowler's confidence very quickly.

DROPPED! Flighted ball by Nabi and Shaw smashed directly to Thampi at mid-off who dropped it. Shaw ran two runs.

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

