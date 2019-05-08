First Cricket
IPL LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH, 2019 Eliminator Match at Visakhapatnam: Pandey, Guptill bring up fifty for Hyderabad

Date: Wednesday, 08 May, 2019 20:03 IST Match Status: Strategic Time-out
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

54/1
Overs
6.0
R/R
9
Fours
4
Sixes
4
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Martin Guptill Batting 35 17 1 4
Manish Pandey Batting 11 10 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 2 0 23 0
Ishant Sharma 3 0 24 1

Delhi Capitals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • FOUR! A well-directed short ball from Ishant but Pandey is up for the challenge, he goes for the pull and even though he wasn't complete control of the shot, he has pulled it very fine. Fell just short of the boundary skirtings at fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Oh dear! That is poor from the DC captain. Manish Pandey knocked it gently to the left of mid off but Shreyas Iyer, who was coming around it, misfields it horribly, doesn't collect it cleanly and it deflects to long off fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 44/1 ( Martin Guptill 34 , Manish Pandey 2)

    Axar Patel is brought into the attack. A big six from Guptill along with a single from the over. The Kiwi opener is looking really dangerous. Bairstow and Warner kept him on the bench for so long but after couple of games, he has hit his straps straightaway today.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Guptill premediated this and has been able to play it  just the way he wanted. Little shuffle across and he takes on the short length delivery from Axar to pull it over deep mid wicket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Delhi spinners' economy rate in away IPL games this season:

    Amit Mishra : 6.33, Tewatia : 9.00, Lamichhance : 9.13, Axar Patel : 9.35 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ishant Sharma has taken eight wickets in PP overs this IPL - the joint second most by any player alongside Harbhajan Singh.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Manish Pandey's batting average against Delhi in IPL is 42.75. (12 innings, 342 runs) 

    His last five innings this IPL - 9, 71*, 36, 61, 83* 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/1 ( Martin Guptill 28 , Manish Pandey 1)

    Successful over for Delhi Capitals with Ishant Sharma providing the first breakthrough. Manish Pandey walks in at number three and gets off the mark with slightly risky quick single. Guptill collects another boundary but Ishant does well to end the over with a dot ball. Guptill was just backing away to create some room and smack it over the offstump but the lanky bowler followed him, tying him up.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ishant strays on the pads and Guptill is in too good a touch to miss out on that. Gets the tickle to fine leg for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! No real need for Saha to play that stroke but it can be fairly surmised that he has thrown it away. Ishant holds it back of a good length and Saha was looking to go over the top of wide mid off, got the end of the bat with the ball looping straight up for mid off to gobble it. DC have drawn the first blood.

    Saha c Shreyas Iyer b Ishant 8(9) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 31/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 8 , Martin Guptill 23)

    Boult continues. Change of bats for Martin Guptill, who works it off his hips to fine leg for a couple. Guptill strikes two sixes to end the over from Boult. Ultra-attacking batting from Guptill.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Gee! Guptill is in some mood tonight. Shot and wide from Boult and Guptill has slapped with a flat bat over point boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Length off-cutter wide of off stump and Guptill goes after it. Lofts it over covers and although the top hand comes off, he has got enough meat on this one as the ball sails over the extra cover ropes.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ishant Sharma in PP overs this IPL:

    v MI: 3-0-19-2
    v CSK: 3-0-28-1
    v RCB: 3-0-17-0
    v KKR: 3-1-16-1
    v SRH: 3-0-19-0
    v MI: 3-0-17-0
    v KXIP: 3-0-19-0
    v RR: 2-0-12-0
    v RCB: 2-0-21-0
    v RR: 3-0-20-3

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    An eventful start this. Saha almost missed the deadline to go for that review. He signaled to the umpire right at the last moment. Meanwhile, the Delhi pacers have hit the right length and the ball is doing a bit. Here, I feel as a fielding captain, Shreyas Iyer needs to cut down the close singles which the SRH openers are taking.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 16/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 7 , Martin Guptill 9)

    Ishant Sharma will partner Boult from the other end. One slip in place. Prithvi Shaw's misfield at covers gives a chance for Guptill to go to the non-striker's end. Ishant beats Saha with a beauty but Guptill takes the attack to Ishant later in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! WOWZA! Back of length delivery on the stumps from Ishant and Guptill shimmies down the track and launches it high and straight. That goes long over the sight screen for the first maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 6 , Martin Guptill 2)

    Action straightaway. Boult with his customary inswinger into Saha to start his over. All the DC players go up and the umpire raises his finger. It looked high but after Saha used the DRS it was revealed he had got an inside edge on it. Decision overturrned, but SRH, who had scampered a quick run was taken away as the on-field umpire had deemed it out. Saha takes strike again. Both Saha and Guptill get off the mark with singles before Saha ends the over with an excellent boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! SHOT! Length on off by Boult, slanted across Saha and he has driven this square. Hit crisply through point for the first boundary of the innings. Made a great sound off the bat

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for LIVE action. Delhi Capitals jog out to the middle followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo of Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha. Trent Boult is ready with the ball, so is the crowds at Vizag. Umpire calls play...

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Wriddihiman Saha has scored 73 runs as an opener at a strike rate of 187.17 in this IPL so far.  

    DC's economy rate of 7.8 in PP overs durung the league stage - the second best among all the teams  

    Full Scorecard

  • What.A.Start!! Cracked us up!

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Good toss to win this for Delhi. Due to the recent cyclonic weather in the eastern part of the country, Visakhapatnam has experienced a lot of rain of late. So, the wicket expected to be little bit sticky and two paced. For the batsmen, driving through the line won't be easy over here and a low scoring encounter is on the cards tonight. Also, we can expect dew in the second half of this game, which will be helpful for the batting side. So, at this point Delhi seem to have the upper-hand.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    It has been seven long years for Delhi to feature at the Playoff stage of the IPL. And so far, this is an inspirational journey for them in the competition. They have utilized their resources brilliantly and managed to get the best out of their players. But in this Eliminator they have to start fresh against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have secured a backdoor entry in this last four stage.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Three of the last five IPL games in Vizag have had first-innings totals of less than 140.

    Delhi Capitals have won seven of their last nine games. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 today
     

    Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi

    Full Scorecard

  • Delhi Capitals playing 11 today 

    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH vs DC toss result today:

    Delhi Capitals win toss and Shreyas Iyer elects to field

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DC vs SRH head to head 

    SRH have a 9-5 record against Delhi in IPL.

    The teams which batted first, have won 7 of 11 IPL matches played at Vizag.

    This IPL while batting first,

    DC's record : 3-2
    SRH's record : 2-5

    Full Scorecard

  • The players have arrived at the venue. Toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Michael Slater at Pitch report: Pitch is flat. Looks very dry and there are cracks as well. There is not a lot pace on the pitch. Spinners will be relevant. Batting will be difficult. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rajasthan Royals' coach Paddy Upton explains side's poor season, basks in glorious individual performances. Click here to read the full article. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mumbai Indians devise right strategy with spinners on turning deck to outclass Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1

    It was evident from the outset that Mumbai had thought long and hard about how to break down Chennai top-order on a pitch that was always going to aid spin.

    Read the full article here

    Full Scorecard

  • In the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge between Trailblazers vs Velocity, Mithali Raj-led side has beaten Smriti Mandhana's team by 3 wickets. Check out the highlights here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Here's our cricket expert Ayaz Memon with the preview of the big match today between DC and SRH. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC's road to playoffs: The most obvious task for the Delhi Capitals' management is to get the balance right in their playing eleven. Any balanced side doesn't depend on one or two players but instead gels together as a unit. This has been the story for Delhi for a majority of their season; when different factors have all clicked for them together, they have won easily. On off days, they have collapsed easily too.

    Read the full piece here.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH's road to playoffs: To say that the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s flight was crafted only by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow would be to turn a blind eye to the efforts of the bowlers who helped them win five of the 10 matches before Bairstow returned to England.

    Click here to read how SRH made their way to the playoffs

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Eliminator, SRH vs DC preview: Sunrisers Hyderbad, Delhi Capitals have uphill task to deliver in absence of star performers

    Delhi Capitals have won five away games while Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have such a glorious record of playing in conditions that are not entirely their own. 

    Read the full preview here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between DC and SRH 

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Eliminator to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be looking to extend their excellent away form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag on Wednesday. Both teams will miss their ace international starts in Kagiso Rabada (DC) and David warner (SRH) for the key encounter. The winner will set a date with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in second Qualifier.

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Eliminator DC vs SRH at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Axar Patel is brought into the attack. A big six from Guptill along with a single from the over. The Kiwi opener is looking really dangerous. Bairstow and Warner kept him on the bench for so long but after couple of games, he has hit his straps straightaway today.

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads: 

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 08, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #DC vs SRH #DC vs SRH 2019 playing 11 #Delhi Capitals #Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderavad #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 DC #IPL 2019 DC vs SRH #IPL 2019 Eliminator #IPL 2019 SRH #ipl eliminator match #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Shreyas Iyer #Sports #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Vivo IPL 12

