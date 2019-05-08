Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Eliminator to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be looking to extend their excellent away form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag on Wednesday. Both teams will miss their ace international starts in Kagiso Rabada (DC) and David warner (SRH) for the key encounter. The winner will set a date with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in second Qualifier.

Delhi Capitals have won five away games while Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have such a glorious record of playing in conditions that are not entirely their own.

SRH's road to playoffs: To say that the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s flight was crafted only by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow would be to turn a blind eye to the efforts of the bowlers who helped them win five of the 10 matches before Bairstow returned to England.

DC's road to playoffs: The most obvious task for the Delhi Capitals' management is to get the balance right in their playing eleven. Any balanced side doesn't depend on one or two players but instead gels together as a unit. This has been the story for Delhi for a majority of their season; when different factors have all clicked for them together, they have won easily. On off days, they have collapsed easily too.

Michael Slater at Pitch report: Pitch is flat. Looks very dry and there are cracks as well. There is not a lot pace on the pitch. Spinners will be relevant. Batting will be difficult.

The teams which batted first, have won 7 of 11 IPL matches played at Vizag.

Delhi Capitals have won seven of their last nine games.

Three of the last five IPL games in Vizag have had first-innings totals of less than 140.

It has been seven long years for Delhi to feature at the Playoff stage of the IPL. And so far, this is an inspirational journey for them in the competition. They have utilized their resources brilliantly and managed to get the best out of their players. But in this Eliminator they have to start fresh against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have secured a backdoor entry in this last four stage.

Good toss to win this for Delhi. Due to the recent cyclonic weather in the eastern part of the country, Visakhapatnam has experienced a lot of rain of late. So, the wicket expected to be little bit sticky and two paced. For the batsmen, driving through the line won't be easy over here and a low scoring encounter is on the cards tonight. Also, we can expect dew in the second half of this game, which will be helpful for the batting side. So, at this point Delhi seem to have the upper-hand.

DC's economy rate of 7.8 in PP overs durung the league stage - the second best among all the teams

Wriddihiman Saha has scored 73 runs as an opener at a strike rate of 187.17 in this IPL so far.

Time for LIVE action. Delhi Capitals jog out to the middle followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo of Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha. Trent Boult is ready with the ball, so is the crowds at Vizag. Umpire calls play...

FOUR! SHOT! Length on off by Boult, slanted across Saha and he has driven this square. Hit crisply through point for the first boundary of the innings. Made a great sound off the bat

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 6 , Martin Guptill 2) Action straightaway. Boult with his customary inswinger into Saha to start his over. All the DC players go up and the umpire raises his finger. It looked high but after Saha used the DRS it was revealed he had got an inside edge on it. Decision overturrned, but SRH, who had scampered a quick run was taken away as the on-field umpire had deemed it out. Saha takes strike again. Both Saha and Guptill get off the mark with singles before Saha ends the over with an excellent boundary.

SIX! WOWZA! Back of length delivery on the stumps from Ishant and Guptill shimmies down the track and launches it high and straight. That goes long over the sight screen for the first maximum

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 16/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 7 , Martin Guptill 9) Ishant Sharma will partner Boult from the other end. One slip in place. Prithvi Shaw's misfield at covers gives a chance for Guptill to go to the non-striker's end. Ishant beats Saha with a beauty but Guptill takes the attack to Ishant later in the over.

An eventful start this. Saha almost missed the deadline to go for that review. He signaled to the umpire right at the last moment. Meanwhile, the Delhi pacers have hit the right length and the ball is doing a bit. Here, I feel as a fielding captain, Shreyas Iyer needs to cut down the close singles which the SRH openers are taking.

SIX! Length off-cutter wide of off stump and Guptill goes after it. Lofts it over covers and although the top hand comes off, he has got enough meat on this one as the ball sails over the extra cover ropes.

SIX! Gee! Guptill is in some mood tonight. Shot and wide from Boult and Guptill has slapped with a flat bat over point boundary

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 31/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 8 , Martin Guptill 23) Boult continues. Change of bats for Martin Guptill, who works it off his hips to fine leg for a couple. Guptill strikes two sixes to end the over from Boult. Ultra-attacking batting from Guptill.

FOUR! Ishant strays on the pads and Guptill is in too good a touch to miss out on that. Gets the tickle to fine leg for a boundary

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/1 ( Martin Guptill 28 , Manish Pandey 1) Successful over for Delhi Capitals with Ishant Sharma providing the first breakthrough. Manish Pandey walks in at number three and gets off the mark with slightly risky quick single. Guptill collects another boundary but Ishant does well to end the over with a dot ball. Guptill was just backing away to create some room and smack it over the offstump but the lanky bowler followed him, tying him up.

Ishant Sharma has taken eight wickets in PP overs this IPL - the joint second most by any player alongside Harbhajan Singh.

SIX! Guptill premediated this and has been able to play it just the way he wanted. Little shuffle across and he takes on the short length delivery from Axar to pull it over deep mid wicket.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 44/1 ( Martin Guptill 34 , Manish Pandey 2) Axar Patel is brought into the attack. A big six from Guptill along with a single from the over. The Kiwi opener is looking really dangerous. Bairstow and Warner kept him on the bench for so long but after couple of games, he has hit his straps straightaway today.

FOUR! Oh dear! That is poor from the DC captain. Manish Pandey knocked it gently to the left of mid off but Shreyas Iyer, who was coming around it, misfields it horribly, doesn't collect it cleanly and it deflects to long off fence.

FOUR! A well-directed short ball from Ishant but Pandey is up for the challenge, he goes for the pull and even though he wasn't complete control of the shot, he has pulled it very fine. Fell just short of the boundary skirtings at fine leg.

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

