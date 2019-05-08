Basil Thampi, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. He has bowled a better over. One of the best so far. A 2-run over. More such overs will bring SRH back into the game and force DC batters to play fault shots.

SIX! Flight from Hooda, the offie, and Shaw comes down the track and cleares the long-on boundary very easily. Six more runs to him and he inches closer to fifty.

SRH desperately need a wicket here. Perhaps they need to change the pace. Williamson should bowl his spinners from both ends. Do not allow the batsmen to use the pace of the bowlers. However, at this point Shaw and Dhawan are taking the game away from SRH.

OUT! That's the end of Dhawan, he came down the track too early and Hooda spotted his move, bowled it down the leg stump line, too wide actually, Saha was quick to collect the ball behind the stumps and dislodged the bails before Dhawan could get back. Dhawan st Saha b Hooda 17(16)

Shreays Iyer has scored 926 runs in T20 cricket in 2019 - the second most by any player, behind Shane Watson's tally of 953 runs.

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 278 runs at an average of 39.71 against SRH from eight innings.

Okay, now, Deepak Hooda comes into the attack. He is the sixth bowler for SRH this evening and the sixth bowler has finally provided the breakthrough for Hyderabad. But the way he started, it seemed it would be another big over for Capitals as Shaw blasted a six early on in the over. But Hooda's awareness helped him remove Dhawan. Shaw, meanwhile, has reached to his fifty. If he goes on to make a big one, DC should get home easily.

FOUR! Little bit on the shorter side from Rashid and enough for Iyer to shift his weight on the back foot and cut it for a four.

Rashid brought back. Iyer has joined Shaw in the middle. In this tournament, Iyer has played with a mature head over his shoulder and he needs to show that here as well. He had added one boundary in the over. Important for DC to not lose the steam.

Thampi returns. Just 6 from the over but DC are going well in this innings. Iyer is looking very calm in the middle. Shaw needs to make sure he is there till the end and not get out playing a rash shot. He was beaten and almost saw the bails fall off his off stump on the last ball of the over.

OUT! Iyer is gone, lovely delivery from Khaleel, he came round the wicket and cramped Iyer for room on the off side, despite that right-handed batsman went through with his cut shot, the ball took a faint edge and went to Saha behind the wickets. Khaleel began celebrations as soon as he saw the catch being taken. Shreyas Iyer c Saha b Khaleel Ahmed 8(10)

Very impressed with Thampi tonight. The youngster has bowled the right channel and has not been predictable with his lengths either. Meanwhile, SRH need the wicket of Shaw, who has timed the ball superbly so far. The game is in Delhi's favour and they do not need to do anything fancy here.

Rashid Khan has taken 38 wickets from 27 T20s this year - the most by any bowler.

OUT! Guess what, Shaw is gone as well, in the same over as Iyer and Hyderabad are back into the game, short ball, Shaw pulled, could not connect well and has been held inside the circle by Shankar. Khaleel begins his celebrations again. 18th wicket this season. Prithvi Shaw c Shankar b Khaleel Ahmed 56(38)

Khaleel is brought back and he has delivered for Hyderabad. Iyer wanted to cut that delivery for four but there was no room whatsoever and that brought his end. Then Shaw played a fault shot to get dismissed. Hyderabad have come back strongly here.

SIX! Wickets falling at the other end but it has not effect on Pant, who sees the flight on the ball and uses the bottom hand to clear the long -on boundary by some distance.

Two wickets fell in one over but it is almost like Pant did not see them falling. He continues to play his shots. Was not a poor ball from Nabi but he went on with the shot and hit a massive six. Delhi Capitals need 66 runs in 48 balls

Rashid returns to complete his third over. Three dots and a big LBW appeal before Munro, the new batsmem, scampered for a single. Just 2 off it and this is a good bowling show from SRH in the middle overs, creating pressure on the DC batting. Delhi Capitals need 64 runs in 42 balls

FOUR! Not the most convincing shot from Munro but effective for sure, he came down the track, the inswinger from Thampi took the inside edge off his bat and went for four behind the stumps.

SIX! That's Munro for you, stands and delivers, the ball was bowled on his legs and all that he had to was flick it over the deep backward square leg boundary for a maximum.

Thampi returns and he has bowled well here. Good use of variations in the over, which beat Munro on occasions. But despite that, some bad luck and then odd bad balls, means he goes for 12 in the over. Delhi Capitals need 52 runs in 36 balls

OUT! Lovely leg-spin bowling from Rashid, pitching the middle stump line and straightening up after pitching, hit Munro's front fat right in front of the stumps, Rashid appealed and umpire Oxenford had no doubts in his mind with that and raised his finger. Munro went upstairs but DRS could not save him. Munro lbw b Rashid Khan 14(13)

OUT! That's the end of Axar Patel, Rashid brings it in to the left-handed batsman from the off-stump line, the batsman under-edged it and Saha was alert to catch it safely. Umpire raised his finger. Axar did not look happy but he has no review left. Axar c Saha b Rashid Khan 0(3)

Kane threw the ball to Rashid, a big move to let him bowl the 15th over. And look what he has done. He is a champpion bowler for a reason and he has ran through the middle order at light's speed. Munro and Axar back in the hut. Another left-hander in Rutherford joins Pant in the middle. Delhi Capitals need 52 runs in 30 balls

SIX! Risky shot from Pant, sits on one knee to Nabi and sweeps him over backward square leg for a maximum.

Nabi completes his quota as well. Rashid is done. Spin threat is over for DC. Godo batting from Pant, hits a six and then collects two off the next ball. Delhi Capitals need 42 runs in 24 balls. This is still DC's match. They need to keep the calm.

Rashid has turned this around with that over. It is his ability to deliver under pressure makes him special player. Meanwhile, as long as Pant is there at the crease, Delhi will have the upper-hand. Others like Rutherford and Paul are more than decent batsmen as well.

SIX! This came out of nowhere, Bhuvi overpitches it and Rutherford spotted it early, he smashes it over the long-off region for a maximum.

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack. He starts with two dots. The pressure was building on Rutherford and he played a heave to collect just 1. Pant came on strike, and he hit a risky shot to deep in the off side to get 1. There was silence for a while before Rutherford cleared the long-off boundary for a six. Now, Delhi Capitals need 34 runs in 18 balls

FOUR! Smashed, absolutely smashed by Pant. Thampi came racing in and Pant hit it over the bowler's head for a boundary.

SIX! Length ball and Pant goes big over the long-on boundary for a maximum. This is turning out to be the over he waited for.

FOUR! That's bowled on the legs and Pant flicks it for a boundary to the square leg boundary. Phew, what an innings this is turning out to be.

SIX! That's hit out of the park as well by Pant, Thampi has been hit for another maximum. Too full from him again and Pant smacks it over deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

Well, Pant hit 21 off the five balls he faced in the over and DC collected 22 in total. This was an innings which tells you again how exceptional a player this lad from Delhi is. Delhi Capitals need 12 runs in 12 balls and one might say that it will take a miracle for SRH to win this one now.

OUT! Is there a twist left in this tale? Bhuvi comes in and bowls a slower paced delivery, deceived Rutherford, he went through with the shot and the ball went high up in the air, came down at long-off region where Nabi took a very, very good catch. Rutherford c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 9(12)

SIX! Fullish and slower in pace, Pant spots it early and smackes it over the long-off boundary for maximum. 6 off 9 balls now.

Rishabh Pant has showed why he is considered as an exceptional talent. Under pressure, he took on Thampi, who before that game-changing over was SRH's best seamer in this innings. And now, just formalities are left for Delhi in this game.

OUT! Wait a second, Pant had the chance to collect single off the last ball but he did not take as the bowler had slipped and fell on the ground while fielding, Pant did not want to take single because of the same reason. The next ball he tried to clear the long-off boundary and was held on long-off boundary by Nabi. Pant c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 49(21)

This match is going to the last over. Pant showed spirit of the cricket on one ball, did not take a single as Bhuvneshwar fell while fielding. On the next ball, he fell himself and went back to the dressing room. Should have taken the single? Maybe, yes! Delhi Capitals need 5 runs in 6 balls

Ball 1: Khaleel to Mishra, he comes round the wicket, slower ball and wide outside the off stump. 1 run to DC. Need 4 off 6 now.

Ball 1: Khaleel reloads. Short ball, outside the off stump, Mishra hits it to third man and takes a single. DC need 3 off 5 now.

Ball 2: Wide outside the off stump and Paul was not able to reach the ball. That is not called wide. DC need 3 off 4.

Well, well, well, another twist in the tale. And now with Mishra, Ishant and Boult to follow, another wicket at this stage will make this game interesting.

Ball 3: Short ball again and Paul hits it to deep in the leg side but only one taken. DC need 2 in 3 balls now.

OUT! Ball 4: Good ball, leaves Mishra, he could not connect and ran blindly, Paul responded, Saha threw it to non-striker's end but Mishra changed his direction to come in front of the stumps, SRH appealed for the same, took the review, third umpire checked it for any hint of ball taking the edge off the bat and then on field umpire S Ravi said not-out. Kane reached the umpire again and asked him for obstructing the field dismissal. The decision went upstairs again and he is declared out obstructing the field. So much drama going on in the middle. Mishra obs 1(2) Delhi Capitals need 2 runs in 2 balls

Ball 5: FOUR! After all the drama, Khaleel pitches it short and Paul smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs. DC win by 2 wickets.

This is the first time that Delhi have won a knockout match in IPL.

Amit Mishra is the second player to be dismissed ‘Obstructing the Field’ in IPL after Yusuf Pathan (KKR v PW, Ranchi, 2013)

Bowling Thampi in 17th over leaving khaleel turned out to be costly. DC make it to the qualifiers 2 for the first time in @IPL . What a season it has been for the youngest IPL team. #IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC #BadriBytes

OUT! No real need for Saha to play that stroke but it can be fairly surmised that he has thrown it away. Ishant holds it back of a good length and Saha was looking to go over the top of wide mid off, got the end of the bat with the ball looping straight up for mid off to gobble it. DC have drawn the first blood. Saha c Shreyas Iyer b Ishant 8(9)

OUT! Big wicket! Mishra brings the downfall of Martin Guptill. Loopy leg break on leg stump that was turning back into Guptill, who went down on his knee and went for the big slog sweep, didn't catch it perfectly from the center of the bat, in fact it came right off the cue end and the fielder at the cow corner fence makes no mistake. Mishra is overjoyed. Fine attacking knock from Guptill comes to an end. Guptill c K Paul b Mishra 36(19)

DROPPED! Rishabh Pant has put down Kane Williamson on 5. Mishra is disappointed and why not. It was a really good delivery, length leg break, turning away from Williamson, from outside off, KW was trying to open the face of the bat and tap it towards point, gets an edge with a little deflection and Pant doesn't cling on.

OUT! Manish Pandey holes out to long on. Full on middle tailing into Pandey, who looks to go over the top of long on fence, doesn't get the desired connection. The bat turns in his hands and is able to only tamely lob it to the fielder in the deep. Rutherford pouches it safely. Manish Pandey c Rutherford b K Paul 30(36)

OUT! Straight, full and accurate bowling from Ishant Sharma has brought an end to Williamson's stay in the middle. Williamson was backing away to create some room and squeeze it towards the off-stump. Fails to make a connection and is bowled by the yorker. Williamson b Ishant 28(27)

OUT! Vijay pershies. He was looking to continue his agressive play and was searching the third boundary in the row but he finds the fielder at deep mid wicket. It was the slower delivery from Boult, that was short in length Vijay couldn't really pick the bones of that. Vijay c Axar b Boult 25(11)

OUT! Slower delivery outside off from Paul and Nabi, who was trying to clear his front leg and go down the ground, has to make adjustment. He slices it to deep extra cover and SRH lose their sixth wicket. Nabi c Axar b K Paul 20(13)

OUT! Some drama towards the end of the over as. It was a slower ball outside off and Hooda goes for a big swing across the line. Misses and tries to steal a bye. Pant hurls a throw, he misses at the striker's end but ends up hitting the wickets at the non-striker's end. The umpire discusses with Shreyas Iyer as Paul came in the way of the batsmen but it was surely not intentional. Hooda has to go. Umpire spoke to DC captain if he wanted to withdraw the appeal as his bowler came in the way and Shreyas, who was far away from the action decides to carry on with the game almost ends up withdrawing his appeal. However, wicket-keeper Pant intervenes and narrates the incident when Hooda and Paul collided, it was purely an accident where Paul was only trying to back up the throw but he wasn't able to and ended up in tangle with Hooda. Hooda run out (Pant) 4(5)

OUT! Rashid Khan comes out swinging but heads back to the pavilion immediately as well. Paul keeping wide of off and Rashid gets a top edge to Pant. Early exit for the Afghan. A first-ball duck. Rashid Khan c Pant b K Paul 0(1)

DROPPED! Flighted ball by Nabi and Shaw smashed directly to Thampi at mid-off who dropped it. Shaw ran two runs.

IPL 12 Eliminator DC vs SRH at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: After all the drama, Khaleel pitches it short and Paul smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs. DC win by 2 wickets.

DC will meet CSK in Qualifier 2. SRH knocked out

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

