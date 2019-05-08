Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Eliminator 1 to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be looking to extend their excellent away form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag on Wednesday. Both teams will miss their ace international starts in Kagiso Rabada (DC) and David warner (SRH) for the key encounter. The winner will set a date with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in second Qualifier.

Delhi Capitals have won five away games while Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have such a glorious record of playing in conditions that are not entirely their own.

IPL 2019, Eliminator 1 DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

