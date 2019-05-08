First Cricket
IPL LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH, 2019 Eliminator 1 Match at Visakhapatnam: Capitals, Sunrisers fight to book date with Super Kings

Date: Wednesday, 08 May, 2019 18:05 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Delhi Capitals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • IPL 2019 Eliminator, SRH vs DC preview: Sunrisers Hyderbad, Delhi Capitals have uphill task to deliver in absence of star performers

    Delhi Capitals have won five away games while Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have such a glorious record of playing in conditions that are not entirely their own. 

    Read the full preview here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between DC and SRH 

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Eliminator 1 to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be looking to extend their excellent away form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag on Wednesday. Both teams will miss their ace international starts in Kagiso Rabada (DC) and David warner (SRH) for the key encounter. The winner will set a date with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in second Qualifier.

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Eliminator 1 DC vs SRH at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be looking to extend their excellent away form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag on Wednesday. Both teams will miss their ace international starts in Kagiso Rabada (DC) and David warner (SRH) for the key encounter. The winner will set a date with defending champions Chennai Super Kings in second Qualifier.

IPL 2019, Eliminator 1 DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 08, 2019

