MI spinners have taken only 22 wickets in this season of IPL - the fewest among all the teams.

FOUR! LUCKY! Faf went for a wide slash as Krunal offered width but only found the toe-end connection which went just over a leaping Bumrah at short third man

Krunal into attack and got Faf out, almost! Faf went hard seeing the width but sliced it to short third man as it went just above a leaping Bumrah for a four. Took a single at mid-wicket as Krunal beat Watson on last ball.

Hint of nerves for CSK against Mumbai early on? Malinga comes into his own in these situations usually. Business end of the tournament and he is right on the money from ball one putting pressure on a struggling CSK top order. Krunal Pandya complimenting him with another tight over at the other end. Watson and du Plessis need to keep it together and ensure the team doesn't lose a wicket, at the same time they can't get too far behind on the scoring rate in a pressure game like this.

Suresh Raina has scored 690 runs in IPL knockot matches - the most by any player.

No player other than Raina has scored 700-plus runs against MI in IPL - 805 runs, 30 innings, 33.54 average

It's spinning square already at Chepauk! Rahul Chahar makes the most of it as he removes Faf. Got the leg break to grip and spin as Faf edged his cut shot to backward point. New batsman Raina is beaten by Chahar before he takes a single.

FOUR! Raina got a four on free-hit but it was called dead but then he got a boundary finally as he flicked the length ball to deep square leg

CSK's run-rate in PP overs while batting first this season of IPL is 6.4.

Another wicket falls! CSK lose two of their in-form batsmen. Raina got out trying to slog across the line against turn. He could only sky the ball in air as bowler Jayant took the catch. Jayant started the over with a no ball followed by a four on free-hit but it was called a dead ball by the umpire. Raina, however, got a four on next free-hit. Murali Vijay is now in the middle.

Faf survived a near chance in the first over of spin by Krunal, but couldn't ride his luck as he perished attempting a similar shot in the very next over, Rahul Chahar getting a wicket the very first ball of his spell. Raina chanced his arm against the ball coming into him, but even he didn't last long as Jayant Yadav was brought in the next over forcing Raina to go against the turn and skying it back to the bowler. This is where Mumbai Indians are so good with their matchups. They must have decided to go with Yadav against Raina before the game even if a wicket falls inside the powerplay and it paid off. Poor batting from Raina it had to be said having picked a boundary earlier in the over off a free hit.

FOUR! Ordinary delivery by Bumrah. Straight onto pads as Watson nudged it to wide of fine leg for a much-needed boundary

FOUR! Is it going to another of those Watson night? Bumrah went a bit short as Watson pulled it to the cow corner in a flash

Fruitful over for CSK. Watson gets two fours in Bumrah's first over. Watson picked the length ball off his pads to nudge it to fine leg fence. Punished the short ball with a pull to mid-wicket. 10 off the over.

FOUR! SHOT! Vijay moved across a step to get into the position and slog swept it over short fine leg for a one bounce four

Another wicket! CSK in deep trouble at home. No Watson show as well. He got out trying to pull Krunal against spin over mid on as the fielder (Jayant) took a brilliant catch running back. Before that, Vijay got a four as he placed his slog sweep over short fine leg. Powerplay over.

FOUR! Such a lovely shot by Vijay with the turn against Rahul Chahar. Drove it towards deep extra cover. Pollard put in a dive to cut it off but parried it to the fence in the end

CSK have lost 29 wickets in PP overs this IPL which is the most by any team.

Chahar produces another jaffa to beat the outside edge of Ambati Rayudu, who takes a single after that with a push to third man. Vijay gets a four by driving the half-volley to deep extra-cover. Seven off the over.

Rayudu takes a single on first ball off Hardik Pandya with a dab to gully. Vijay adds another with a nudge to square leg followed by a push to third man for Rayudu for one. A double on last with a square cut by Vijay.

Rayudu took a quick single with a dab to cober-point. Hardik went for the wickets but the direct-hit was missing. A single for Vijay with a nudge to mid-wicket. Time for strategic break.

Hard to predict a good score for this pitch. CSK will take 140 after this start. They have lost all three wickets to batsmen playing expansive shots. This is the kind of wicket that requires Test match like application and shot selection. Not the worst time to have a Test match specialist like Vijay in your team. He has shown the way to others with his measured footwork and calculated risks against spinners.

Four singles off the first four deliveries. Dot ball follows as Vijay mistimes his cut shot on off before being beaten on the last ball with an off-spinner that zipped past his inside-edge off Jayant. 50 up for CSK. Partnership is now worth 18 off 24.

FOUR! It was a free-hit and Rayudu knew that Malinga was going to full as he moved across to sit and flick it to fine leg

Slower ball first up by Malinga but that goes down leg for a wide. Two singles at mid-wicket followed by a front-foot no-ball. Malinga went full on free-hit and Rayudu anticipated it as he moved across to flick it after getting on his knees to fine leg for a four. 11 off the over.

Rayudu dropped it on cover and went for a quick single as Rohit charged to take the aim at striker's end but missed the target and Vijay survived. Vijay then played an uppish cut, after being tricked by a slower ball, at mid-wicket that fell in no man's land. Just four off Bumrah's over.

MS Dhoni's average against MI in knockout games is 51.00. His 456 runs in IPL knockout matches are the second most by any player.

Chahar strikes on his comeback with a peach of a delivery! He got the ball to drift in as Vijay got on to the front foot for a drive on leg but the ball gripped, turned quickly to beat the batsman and QDK whipped off the bails. CSK's crisis-man MS Dhoni is now in the middle. Just three from the over.

SIX! DHONI GOES BIG! MSD took two steps forward against Jayant to get to the pitch of the ball and smashed it over the bowler's head

SIX! Rayudu got the confidence from MSD and he's now ready to fire. Shimmied down to smash the ball with turn over cow corner off Jayant.

Mumbai keep pegging away. Vijay was the only batsman who played with some control, but he was undone by a ripping leg break by Chahar. Imran Tahir must already be itching to bowl on this pitch. No spinner has picked more wickets than him this season. Meanwhile the man called Dhoni has taken center stage for CSK. His stay at the crease will decide how far his team go from here.

MSD has seen enough! He has decided to take control of the game. Came down the track to blast the full delivery from Jayant down the ground for a six. One brings two as Rayudu hoicks the last ball over cow corner for another maximum. 15 off the over.

Said it before, saying it again. Pitches that have something for the bowlers provide the best cricket. I don't mind this pitch one bit. #IPL2019 #MIvCSK

FOUR! Slower delivery from Hardik has been put over mid-on for a four by Rayudu. The full length made it easy to hit through the line

Two good overs for CSK! Eight from this over as they get ready to launch in last five overs. Rayudu got a four as he clobbered the slower full delivery from Hardik over mid on for a one bounce boundary.

Krunal bowled a beauty to beat MSD's outside edge as the ball spun away after drifting in. Got Rayudu to top-edge his sweep shot but it fell safely for two runs. Rayudu was also hit on pads trying to play a reverse swept but umpire felt there was an inside edge. Five off the over.

Chahar bowls the 17th over, so Malinga most probably will only bowl one more over. He has two more left. Three singles from this over. CSK one away from 100-run mark.

FOUR! SHOT! Short and width offered from Bumrah as Rayudu went outside the off stump to drag it to cow corner fro a boundary

Dhoni is keeping them guessing. This is where he has been one step ahead of the game in the last two seasons. He decides the right time to take the attack to the opposition. On the night it had to be Jayant Yadav who is the least difficult to go after and even if Dhoni was new at the crease, he took him on and scored got that crucial 15-run over for the team. He is the king of final over, but don't ever think that he can only make it rain near the end.

Bumrah back into attack and Rayudu got a four on first delivery. It was outside off, short and slow as Rayudu walked outside off to pull it cow corner. Four more singles added.

SIX! THE BIG DHONI HOICK! Malinga put the ball in his slot and MSD was not going to miss that gift as he smoked it over long on

SIX! Malinga has got this all wrong here. Went full again as MSD used his strong bottom hands to clobber it downtown for another maximum

Malinga has been struggling to get that yorker right. Bowled two full deliveries, put them in the slot for MSD as he smoked two maximums straight down the ground. Malinga came back well with a slower ball that dipped in front of MSD. 15 off the over.

MS Dhoni makes the right call and CSK opt to bat first against MI at Chennai

Bumrah back into attack and Rayudu got a four on first delivery. It was outside off, short and slow as Rayudu walked outside off to pull it cow corner. Four more singles added.

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

