23:08 (IST)

MS Dhoni: "Somebody has to lose. Things really didn't go our way, especially batting. At home, we had to assess the conditions, we have played 6 to 7 games already, that's the home advantage. We needed to know how the pitch behaves. Those were the things we didn't do well. These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are are batting well, but at times, they pull off shots that shouldn't be played. These are the players who we have banked on, they have the experience and they should know to assess the conditions better. I think we were a bit unlucky at times, some balls dropped right in the middle, we perhaps had to bowl slightly away from the batsmen. It isn't good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top-two, that gives us another chance in Vizag."