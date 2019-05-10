Auto Refresh
IPL LIVE SCORE, CSK vs DC, 2019 Qualifier 2 Match at Visakhapatnam: Harbhajan removes Rutherford
Date: Friday, 10 May, 2019 20:54 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Harbhajan Singh has his man! Rutherford departs. He was looking to go downtown this time. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies to short third man. DC lose their sixth.
OUT! OH DEAR! That's silly shot from Axar Patel. Short ball from Bravo, slanted across the left-hander and Axar has simply ramped it to third man, where Tahir takes the simplest of catches. More celebrations in CSK camp.
OUT! Tahir strikes! It looked like he bowled from the back of the palm, the traditional googly grip but it didn't turn into Iyer and ended up going straight, like a top-spinner with perhaps some extra bounce. Iyer was looking to slog sweep thinking the googly would turn into him, but ended up top-edging it. Suresh Raina at point gets under it and after a little stutter as the ball was coming down pouches it safely.
OUT! Perfect blueprint for the wicket and excellent execution as well. Munro was looking to attack and MS Dhoni knew it. With Jadeja turning into the southpaw, it was only a matter of time before the burly Kiwi opener would go for the big shot. Jaddu turns into the batsman and he plays the aerial sweep straight to Dwayne Bravo at backward square leg. The fielder didn't move an inch.
OUT! Gone! Harbhajan Singh strikes. He has got the crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Just kept it around the fourth stump line, trying to get the ball turn away after angling into the left-hander, Dhawan was looking to slice it through point, gets a fine edge and MSD, on second attempt takes the catch.
DC playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
CSK playing 11 today
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
CSK vs DC, Qualifier 2 toss result today
Toss: CSK win toss and MS Dhoni has no hesitation in opting to field
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 19 , Keemo Paul 0)
Harbhajan Singh is called back into the attack. Rutherford strikes the first six of the innings before falling to Harbhajan Singh, who claims his 150th IPL wicket. DC go past the 100-run mark but have lost six wickets in the process. Pant still out there in the middle.
SIX! Slightly short by Harbhajan outside off and Rutherford has played a helluva shot! So much power in those forarms. He has lifted the ball over extra cover boundary for a maximum, the first one of DC's innings. Ridiculous shot
Delhi have lost 46 wickets in the death overs (16-20) this IPL - the most by any team.
DC’s run-rate of 9.51 in this IPL in the death overs (16-20) - the second lowest among all the teams.
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 93/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 17 , Sherfane Rutherford 3)
Rutherford quashes one down the ground but has Pant in his way, who cops one on his foot and is limping for time being. Bravo errs in his slower ball, that is called no-ball for height. Bruce Oxenford has his arm stretched out, MS Dhoni is in denial but he doesn't express it the way he did when another no-ball was called earlier in the tournament against Rajasthan Royals. This time it is a wry smile and a nod of the head. Rutherford isn't able to make most of the free-hit. Strategic time out signalled by the umpire.
CSK continue to pick wickets. Dhoni has been using Bravo much more in the middle overs in the last couple of games rather than just saving him for the death overs. It's a welcome move as it allows skilful Bravo to assert himself on the game early on. With wickets in the middle over, the job of bowling in death overs is much easier. The wicket of Axar was a fine example of Bravo getting to use his variations more liberally without the pressure of bowling to batsmen looking to go after him all the time in the death overs.
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 85/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 13 , Sherfane Rutherford 0)
Tahir gets one to dip and turn into Rutherford, who is beaten in the flight. He was trying to forward press but the ball turns in, going past the inside edge and takes the pads before running past Dhoni to the fence. Big appeal for lbw, not given. Dhoni did review it after a discussion with Tahir but even on the replays it was heading for three reds before the ball tracking reveals the ball was going over. Jadeja, Tahir, Watto no one could believe what they saw on the big scree. CSK lose their review. Rutherford struggles to pick Tahir for the rest of the over, he plays and misses, slogs and misses, he tried defending and missed as Tahir seems unplayable at the moment. Somehow is able get bat on ball for the final ball. Five runs off the over.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Sherfane Rutherford 0)
Delhi continue to lose wickets with Axar's stay lasting only six balls. Big hopes pinned on Rishabh Pant now. Two runs and a wicket off Bravo's over. Delhi's half side is in the hut and still are 20 short of three-figure mark.
No Harbhajan against Pant early on. Dhoni probably saving the off spinner for one over at the death. Imran Tahir introduced late into the attack today shows why he is the most successful spinner this season by sending back skipper Shreyas Iyer. CSK can really put pressure on DC's off colour lower order now.
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 78/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 11 , Axar Patel 2)
Tahir closes in on the purple cap, trying to snatch it away from his compatriot Kagiso Rabada. He is having a great tournament, moving to 24 wickets, only one behind KG. Iyer becomes his latest victim. Axar Patel comes out in the middle.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 74/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 13 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Dwayne Bravo arrives at the bowling crease. He begins with couple of dots to Iyer before he has been hit for a boundary. Shreyas Iyer finally hits the first boundary of his innings. DC might want to target Bravo's four overs. Six runs off his first.
FOUR! Full and outside off from Bravo and Shreyas Iyer gets the front leg away, arcs a touch and drives it away through covers. The timing was absolutely stunning, beats the deep extra cover fielder with relative ease.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 68/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 8 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
Imran Tahir has been introduced into the attack. CSK continue to enjoy the upper-hand at the halfway stage of DC's innings but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are the two most important batsmen for the Capitals. Pant works away a boundary off Tahir in the over
Pant vs Bravo
Dwayne Bravo has dismissed Pant once off 20 balls in T20 cricket while conceding 25 runs.
FOUR! Okay then, Rishabh Pant shuffles and gets into good position to scoop Tahir to fine leg fence. He executes it well too.
DID YOU KNOW?
Imran Tahir has taken 19 wickets in middle-overs (7-16) this IPL - the most by any bowler.
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 59/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Just when Munro was looking good for Delhi Capitals, Ravindra Jadeja strikes for CSK, to clasp the control over the game. Rishabh Pant has strode out to the middle. He gets off the mark with a brace.
Another set batsman gets out at a crucial juncture for CSK. DC may rue losing Dhawan and Munro after getting a start. This wicket will bring Pant to the crease. How he plays from here could be the decider now. Expect Dhoni to challenge him early with the off spin of Harbhajan.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 54/2 ( Colin Munro 26 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4)
Delhi Capitals bring their 50 up thanks to couple of boundaries from Munro as DC look to change gears after couple of quiet overs. Bhajji's over costs 10 runs.
FOUR! Flighted on this occasion but Munro has worked this out superbly. He opens up his body and lofts it inside out towards extra cover fence.
FOUR! Short of a length from Harbhajan and Munro thrashes hard it through covers for a boundary
Shreyas Iyer's scores against CSK in IPL:
44, 18, 19, 13, 70*, 7
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 44/2 ( Colin Munro 17 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3)
Ravindra Jadeja will bowl the first over after the fielding restrictions are lifted. MS applying the slip for new man Iyer. Tidy start for Jaddu only three singles off his opening over.
The extra bowling option didn't help much as Shardul Thakur was wayward at the start against Dhawan. Dhoni had to turn to Harbhajan in the powerplay right away to make amends. Bhajji was his usual accurate self with the new ball. The wicket of Dhawan in the last over of the powerplay means CSK are slightly ahead at the moment. On a slow wicket, picking wickets at regular intervals is going to be the key to restricting the opposition.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 41/2 ( Colin Munro 15 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 2)
Harbhajan Singh with a successful over. Delhi Capitals lose both their openers in the Powerplay. CSK will be very happy with how the things have gone so far in the first six. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has joined Munro in the middle after Dhawan's departure.
Most wickets against Delhi in IPL:
23 - HARBHAJAN SINGH*
22 - Lasith Malinga
21 - Piyush Chawla
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 36/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 18 , Colin Munro 12)
Chahar comes on for his third over and does he job well, tying up the two left-handers by cramping them for room and allowing only four singles of the over. A contentions wide not given by the umpire.
CSK spinners have taken 55 wickets in this IPL — the most in a season by a team.
Harbhajan Singh’s 22 wickets against Delhi in IPL — the joint most for any bowler alongside Lasith Malinga.
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 32/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Colin Munro 10)
Harbhajan Singh is called into the attack. Colin Munro seems to be going after everything, trying to take the advantages of fielding restricition. He got a big outside edge that evaded short third man. Seven came from Bhajji's first over.
FOUR! Outside off, turning away and Munro crashes it through point for a boundary.
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 25/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Colin Munro 4)
Chahar provides the early breakthrough for CSK. Good review by MS Dhoni as well. Munro has come out with aggressive intentions.
FOUR! Munro with a little charge down the pitch and goes after Chahar. Slams it powerfully back past the bowler
OUT! Successful review by Chennai Super Kings and the decision is reversed. Shaw is on his way. It wasn't too short in length and Shaw went for the pull across the line. Misses it completely as the ball sneaks under the horizontal swipe and hits Shaw on his back thigh in front of the middle stump. Three reds. First wicket for Chahar, early wicket for CSK.
Prithvi Shaw lbw b Chahar 5(6)
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 20/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 14)
Shardul Thakur to bowl from the other end. Dhawan is off and running with three rousing boundaries. A single to end Thakur's over. Big over early in the DC innings, 13 runs off the over.
FOUR! Three in a row! Thakur trying to overcompensate for the two full length deliveries, drops this one short and Dhawan with all his experience, was ready for it. Pulls it away from his hips to square leg fence.
FOUR! Not as full as the previous delivery from Thakur, but still full enough, on middle and off and Dhawan has timed this wonderful shot, straight down the ground for consecutive boundaries.
FOUR! Overpitched outside off and Dhawan relishes it. Drives it past mid off for his first boundary. Crisp.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 7/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
False start for Deepak Chahar as he misses his run up. He begins with a wide down the leg, aiming to shape the ball back in from the leg stump. Was very close to the leg stump but is given a wide. Hardly any swing available for Chahar, shaw crunches couple cover drives as if he is batting in the nets, but both stopped by the fielder. He didn't get any runs when he connected right from the centre but got off the mark with a single that comes of the inside edge. Slightly tentative start for Dhawan as well. He almost ended up playing on. Shaw spoils Chahar's good first over with a boundary of the final ball.
FOUR! Slightly back of a length from Chahar and Shaw pounces on it. Pulls away through square leg for the first boundary of the innings.
Powerplay specialist
Deepak Chahar has taken 12 wickets in PP overs this IPL - the most by any bowler.
Prithvi Shaw is the only other batsman than Gill to have scored four fifties as a teenager in IPL.
DID YOU KNOW?
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the three players to have scored 600-plus runs against CSK in IPL. (623 runs, 20 innings, 36.64 average)
Time for Live action at Vizag. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw amble out to the middle, the latter will be taking the strike. Normal duties for Deepak Chahar as he marks his run up to bowl the first over of Qualifier 2. One slip in place.
No doubts on the 'fun' bit
CSK need to win one more match to become the second team after Mumbai Indians to win 100-plus IPL matches.
Second knock out of the season between two evenly matched teams. Interesting move from Dhoni to play the extra bowler for this game given it's his team's batting department that has given him more headaches this season. Probably it's his way of asking his batsmen to step up and take more responsibility? Is he saving other surprises with his bowling changes and batting order. Unpredictability is the cornerstone of Dhoni's method in crucial knock out games. With the batting struggling for form a reshuffle in batting order may be the order of the day.
IPL 12 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Rutherford quashes one down the ground but has Pant in his way, who cops one on his foot and is limping for time being. Bravo errs in his slower ball, that is called no-ball for height. Bruce Oxenford has his arm stretched out, MS Dhoni is in denial but he doesn't express it the way he did when another no-ball was called earlier in the tournament against Rajasthan Royals. This time it is a wry smile and a nod of the head. Rutherford isn't able to make most of the free-hit. Strategic time out signalled by the umpire.
IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.
Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
