Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: We didn't get as many runs as we expected. We lost two wickets in the Powerplay, and it was very difficult after that. Was a great season for us. Coming from Delhi, where the wicket was slow, the wicket was quite similar. None of the batsmen, though took the initiative to take the batsmen through. Disappointed, but great learning for us. Home games we didn't win that much, but can't really complain much. Wickets we practiced on in Delhi, has an uneven bounce. Got nothing to say about the wicket as a professional. (On captaincy) I've learned a lot, looking at seniors such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Proud moment for me. Learning a lot from my teammates as well. As a captain, you get to know your management a lot as well. It's not an easy job to do, but I'll take it anyday. The way we came out this year, everybody took the initiative. Loved the way we gelled as a unit. It's been a dream season for us, and it's just the start. Now it's time for us to grow.