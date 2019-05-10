Auto Refresh
IPL LIVE SCORE, CSK vs DC, 2019 Qualifier 2 Match at Visakhapatnam: Super Kings win by six wickets to enter final
Date: Friday, 10 May, 2019 23:22 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 2 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! Dwayne Bravo collects the winning boundary, tickling the short ball from Ishant towards the fine leg fence!
CSK 151/4, win by six wickets with as many deliveries to spare!
OUT! MS Dhoni departs with Chennai needing just two more to win. Dhoni looks for the glory shot, pulling towards deep midwicket on the front foot, only for Keemo Paul to collect the ball safely in the end. CSK 146/4
MS Dhoni c Paul b Ishant 9(9)
OUT! Raina's uncomfortable stay at the crease comes to an end as he chops the ball onto his stumps to depart for 11! Wicket for Axar off his very last delivery of the evening. Huge roar from the Vizag crowd, who now expect Dhoni to walk out next. CSK 127/3
Raina b Axar 11(13)
OUT! Amit Mishra removes the other opener, with Watson getting caught by Boult at wide long off while looking for another maximum. He's disappointed with his shot selection, and the fact that he won't be around to see his side through. CSK 109/2
Watson c Boult b Mishra 50(32)
SIX! Heaved down the ground by Watson, the ball airborne for quite some time before landing beyond long off. Fine way for Shane Watson to bring up his half-century, taking just 31 balls to complete the milestone, six less than what du Plessis took. CSK 108/1
OUT! Boult finally gets the breakthrough, as du Plessis pulls towards deep square leg, where Keemo Paul latches on to the ball to complete a fine catch. CSK 81/1
Du Plessis c Paul b Boult 50(39)
Fifty up for Faf du Plessis, his 12th in the IPL, and this one's come off just 37 deliveries! An important innings from the South African, helping settle CSK's nerves after a couple of close calls early in the innings. CSK 73/0
Fifty partnership up between Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, with Keemo Paul helping the batting side complete the milestone by conceding five wides in his second delivery of the evening. CSK 53/0
OUT! Wide outside off, away from Rishabh Pant's reach and the left-hander swings across the line, trying to clear the long on. The bottom hand comes off, he also got it from the bottom of the bat and Bravo takes a very good catch over his head in the deep.
Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Chahar 38(25)
OUT! Oooff! Bravo has bowled Keemo Paul with a brilliant yorker! Not right in the blockhole but was really full on the leg stump from round the wicket. The leg stump is out of its groove. Bravo almost clocked that a 140 clicks. Top stuff!
OUT! Harbhajan Singh has his man! Rutherford departs. He was looking to go downtown this time. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies to short third man. DC lose their sixth.
Rutherford c Watson b Harbhajan 10(12)
OUT! OH DEAR! That's silly shot from Axar Patel. Short ball from Bravo, slanted across the left-hander and Axar has simply ramped it to third man, where Tahir takes the simplest of catches. More celebrations in CSK camp.
Axar c Tahir b Dwayne Bravo 3(6)
OUT! Tahir strikes! It looked like he bowled from the back of the palm, the traditional googly grip but it didn't turn into Iyer and ended up going straight, like a top-spinner with perhaps some extra bounce. Iyer was looking to slog sweep thinking the googly would turn into him, but ended up top-edging it. Suresh Raina at point gets under it and after a little stutter as the ball was coming down pouches it safely.
Shreyas Iyer c Raina b Tahir 13(18)
OUT! Perfect blueprint for the wicket and excellent execution as well. Munro was looking to attack and MS Dhoni knew it. With Jadeja turning into the southpaw, it was only a matter of time before the burly Kiwi opener would go for the big shot. Jaddu turns into the batsman and he plays the aerial sweep straight to Dwayne Bravo at backward square leg. The fielder didn't move an inch.
Munro c Dwayne Bravo b Jadeja 27(24)
OUT! Gone! Harbhajan Singh strikes. He has got the crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Just kept it around the fourth stump line, trying to get the ball turn away after angling into the left-hander, Dhawan was looking to slice it through point, gets a fine edge and MSD, on second attempt takes the catch.
Dhawan c Dhoni b Harbhajan 18(14)
DC playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
CSK playing 11 today
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
CSK vs DC, Qualifier 2 toss result today
Toss: CSK win toss and MS Dhoni has no hesitation in opting to field
MS Dhoni, CSK captain: It is usual route, Last year was an exception. I think the kind of response the boys game was brilliant. The wicket might be slightly difficult at the start. The groundsmen feel objiged to water the wicket in the start. It is important to get the openers out whether it is Prithvi or Shikhar. It is important to take timely wickets. Crucial part was to take wickets. The credit needs to go to them. The captain only asks them. Experience really counts and they have to put the hards to stay fit for close to 45-50 days. I think thanks to the bowling department for the place we are now. I would have preferred the openers to score few more runs. They did the hard yards to get out the first three overs.
Shane Watson (50 off 32 balls): Bit nervous (at the start of the innings). Just one of those nights where it's just meant to me. Just the faith of CSK in me continued to show. Nice it all worked out tonight. Faf batted beautifully to get our innings underway. Took me a while to find my rhythm. I took a couple of balls to find my feet. Faf helped me through that stage. That's the beauty of cricket. You rely on teammates. There are huge positives about age and experience. When you've got experienced players, you've got a better understanding of what to do. They've (Mumbai Indians) got a great team, they always have. Will be a great challenge for us. We can't wait for Sunday. (MSD) He's an amazing person, not just as a cricketer. I've learned a hell of a lot from him. Some runs to contribute (in the final) to will be nice.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: We didn't get as many runs as we expected. We lost two wickets in the Powerplay, and it was very difficult after that. Was a great season for us. Coming from Delhi, where the wicket was slow, the wicket was quite similar. None of the batsmen, though took the initiative to take the batsmen through. Disappointed, but great learning for us. Home games we didn't win that much, but can't really complain much. Wickets we practiced on in Delhi, has an uneven bounce. Got nothing to say about the wicket as a professional. (On captaincy) I've learned a lot, looking at seniors such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Proud moment for me. Learning a lot from my teammates as well. As a captain, you get to know your management a lot as well. It's not an easy job to do, but I'll take it anyday. The way we came out this year, everybody took the initiative. Loved the way we gelled as a unit. It's been a dream season for us, and it's just the start. Now it's time for us to grow.
This is the fourth MI-CSK IPL final. CSK won in 2010 while MI won in 2013 and 2015.
MS Dhoni has now 16 matches against Delhi as a captain - the most for a captain against an opponent. The previous record was with Dhoni himself - 15 v RCB
CSK become the second team to win 100-plus IPL matches after Mumbai Indians.
This will be their 8th IPL final out of 10 seasons.
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 151/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 20 , Dwayne Bravo 4)
Ishant bowls the penultimate over, and starts off with a dot to Dhoni. MS then lobs a full toss down the ground for a brace, with Munro saving a couple of runs for Delhi, leaving Chennai just two to win. Dot off the third. Dhoni then gets caught at deep midwicket while looking for a glory shot off the fourth. Rayudu collects a single off the fifth to level the scores, before Bravo collects the winning boundary off the final delivery of the over.
Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, and will now meet Mumbai Indians in the final for the fourth time in the IPL. This is CSK's eight final appearance in the 10 editions that they have played till date. Talk about consistency!
After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 144/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 19 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7)
Keemo Paul bowls the 18th. Leg bye conceded at the start of the over, before Rayudu tickles the ball towards fine-leg for a boundary to bring the equation down to single digits. Couple of dots, before Rayudu slashes the ball between two fielders on the off side to get Chennai closer to the target. Nine off the over, Keemo Paul's best of the evening, though that hardly helps Delhi's cause. CSK need 4 off 12.
FOUR! Slashed hard through the gap between backward point and short third man by Rayudu off Paul! CSK 144/3, need four to win off 13 balls
FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine-leg fence by Rayudu off Paul, with the equation for CSK now coming down to single digits! CSK 140/3
After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 135/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 11 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7)
Rayudu collects a single at the start of Boult's third over, bringing MS Dhoni on strike, with the crowd increasing the decibels as he gears up to face his first delivery. Dhoni starts off with a dot, but collects a four and a brace off the next two balls to keep the required rate well in check. Brings Rayudu on strike by collecting a single off the penultimate ball. Dot to end the over. CSK need 13 off 18.
FOUR! Dhoni gets off the mark with a four, guiding a back-of-length delivery from Boult towards the fine leg fence! CSK 132/3
MS Dhoni has scored 130 runs from four innings at an average of 65.00 at Vizag in T20s.
MS Dhoni has amassed 563 runs from 21 innings at an average of 37.53 against Delhi in IPL.
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 127/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 10 , )
Raina swings and misses at the start of Axar's final over, and gets an inside edge that guides the ball towards fine leg for a brace off the next. Rayudu then collects a boundary off an inside-out lofted shot two deliveries later to guide Chennai closer to the target. Axar through, strikes off his last delivery of the evening, dismissing Raina for 11. Timeout signalled by the umpire. CSK need 21 off 24.
FOUR! First boundary for Ambati Rayudu, shuffling down the track and lofting inside out over deep extra cover. CSK 126/2
After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 119/2 ( Suresh Raina 8 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Rayudu heaves the ball towards deep midwicket at the start of Mishra's final over, collecting just a single. Single to Raina off the second. Dot off the next two balls, followed by two more singles. Four runs of the over, as Mishra signs off with 1/21 from his quota. CSK need 29 off 30.
After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 115/2 ( Suresh Raina 6 , Ambati Rayudu 3)
Tidy over from Axar, with just four singles coming off it. Raina and Rayudu, the two new batsmen at the crease, are taking their time to get settled at the centre. Still less than run-a-ball for the Super Kings, who need 33 off 36.
After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 111/2 ( Suresh Raina 4 , Ambati Rayudu 1)
Mishra removes Watson off his second delivery, the latter mis-hitting the ball towards long off where Boult holds on to the catch. Rayudu walks out to bat and starts off with a leading edge, with the ball landing safely outside Mishra's zone. The new batsman takes three balls to get off the mark, doing so with a single. Just three singles off Mishra's third over along with Watson's wicket. CSK need 37 off 42.
Ambati Rayudu has scored 326 runs at Vizag in T20s - the third most by any player.
Shane Watson today:
First 20 balls - 18 runs (SR - 90.00)
Next 11 balls - 32 runs (SR - 290.91)
After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/1 ( Shane Watson 50 , Suresh Raina 2)
Watson puts Paul under pressure right away by collecting a six and a four off the first two deliveries. Paul then responds with a slower ball, one that is hit down the ground for a single. Single collected off the next two deliveries. Watson picks the slower one from Paul in the penultimate delivery, slog-sweeping it over wide long on for a maximum. An under-pressure Paul concedes a wide down the leg side in the penultimate delivery. Watson collects another six off the last ball to bring up his half-century, this one off 31 balls. 25 runs off Paul's second over! CSK need 40 off 48.
SIX! Slog-swept over the wide long on fence by Watson off Paul, bringing up the 100 for the Chennai Super Kings! CSK 101/1
FOUR! Watson's high on confidence, collecting a four right after hitting Paul for a six, this time pulling in front of square on the leg side. CSK 93/1
SIX! Short from Paul, angling into Watson's body, and the Aussie pulls this over the fence behind square on the leg side! CSK 89/1
After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/1 ( Shane Watson 27 , Suresh Raina 1)
Boult returns to the attack, and he gets Delhi their much-needed breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis off the second delivery of the over with Keemo Paul collecting a fine catch at deep square leg. Raina walks out to bat and gets off the mark right away with a single. Excellent over from the left-arm Kiwi pacer, with just two runs coming off it to go with du Plessis' dismissal. CSK need 65 off 54.
Suresh Raina has scored 693 runs from 20 innings at an average of 49.5 and a SR of 165.39 in IPL playoffs - highest for any player with atleast six innings.
After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/0 ( Faf du Plessis 50 , Shane Watson 26)
Axar returns to the attack in the 10th over and starts off with a couple of dots. FDP collects a single off the third to complete his half-century off 37 deliveries. Watson then further boosts his confidence with a six off a slog-sweep off the penultimate ball. Nine off the over. CSK need 67 off 60.
SIX! Watson gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps the full delivery from Axar towards the square-leg fence for a maximum — only the second of the innings so far. CSK 81/0
After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 72/0 ( Faf du Plessis 49 , Shane Watson 18)
Watson collects his second boundary at the start of Mishra's second over, and survives a dismissal scare in the second delivery after a mishit towards mid on lands between Shaw and Munro, the latter having to cover a lot more distance before putting in a slide in vain. Eight off the over. CSK need 76 off 66.
FOUR! Helped away towards the fine leg fence by Watson off Mishra! CSK 68/0
After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 64/0 ( Faf du Plessis 47 , Shane Watson 12)
Keemo starts his first over with a slower one to Watto, but bowls five wides down the leg side off the next delivery to help CSK complete the fifty opening stand. Watson then collects his first boundary three balls later, tickling a full toss towards the fine leg fence. Faf then collects a boundary off the last delivery, guiding the ball towards third man where Munro puts in a spirited dive in vain. 16 off the over, CSK need 84 off 72.
FOUR! Faf is cramped for room while looking for a cut, guiding the ball towards third man off an under-edge. Munro gives the ball a spirited chase, puts in a dive near the boundary cushion, but is called a four with Munro's body touching the advertising cushion at the time of him pulling the ball back inside. CSK 64/0
FOUR! Full toss down the leg side, and Watson couldn't have got a better delivery to collect his first boundary off and boost his confidence. Simply redirects it towards the fine leg fence. CSK 59/0
Chennai Super Kings’ average opening stand of 18.07 this season before today - the lowest among all the teams.
After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 48/0 ( Faf du Plessis 42 , Shane Watson 6)
Amit Mishra brought into the attack after powerplay, and concedes just two singles off his first five deliveries, before du Plessis sweeps powerfully towards the square leg boundary to add another four to his tally. CSK need 100 off 78.
FOUR! Swept powerfully towards the square-leg fence by Faf du Plessis off Amit Mishra! CSK 48/0
After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 42/0 ( Faf du Plessis 37 , Shane Watson 5)
Faf hits the gas pedal in Ishant's third over as Chennai manage to pick their run rate up in the final over of the powerplay, with the South African collecting three successive fours at the start of the over, which fetches the defending champions 15 runs. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the over. Du Plessis, meanwhile, has collected 37 of the 42 runs scored so far. CSK need 106 off 84.
IPL 12 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, and will now meet Mumbai Indians in the final for the fourth time in the IPL. This is CSK's eight final appearance in the 10 editions that they have played till date. Talk about consistency!
IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.
Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
Updated Date:
May 10, 2019
