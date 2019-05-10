First Cricket
IPL LIVE SCORE, CSK vs DC, 2019 Qualifier 2 Match at Visakahapatnam: Super Kings eye second consecutive final appearance

Date: Friday, 10 May, 2019 18:35 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • CSK's road to playoffs: Chennai Super Kings is a fascinating sports team. On paper, they don't seem that impressive compared to some other star-studded units in IPL. A lot of their key players are past their prime. Players like Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina are either retired from international cricket or have no hopes of playing international cricket again. Barring Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis, their fielding is slow and unathletic. Without Lungi Ngidi, the pace bowling attack is led by two young Indian rookies. But when you put these bits and pieces on the field in a yellow jersey under the careful watch of MS Dhoni, the sum of their parts creates an aura of invincibility.

    Rajesh Tiwary also added gloss to CSK's ANOTHER successful campaign in the IPL. Read more about it here

  • DC's road to playoffs: The most obvious task for the Delhi Capitals' management is to get the balance right in their playing eleven. Any balanced side doesn't depend on one or two players but instead gels together as a unit. This has been the story for Delhi for a majority of their season; when different factors have all clicked for them together, they have won easily. On off days, they have collapsed easily too.

    Read the full piece here.

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates

    The fate of the Orange cap is more or less sealed and perhaps parceled to Australia already, however, others have a chance to move up the ladder and break into the top five in the list. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are both on 450 runs, how many will they add. MS Dhoni is the leading run scorer for CSK. Check out the full list

     

  • IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK v DC preview:

    G Rajaraman takes a close look for the key clash:

    Viewed from the narrow perspective of this game alone, age may play a role, slowing the Chennai Super Kings down just that bit and lending the Delhi Capitals the edge. Then again, it may end up showing that age is just a number. Read the full preview

  •  Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs DC

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on our blog.

IPL 12 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as they seek appearance in maiden IPL final.

IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.

Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players listShreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019

