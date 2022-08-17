IPL: KKR appoints Chandrakant Pandit as new head coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Notably, KKR was looking for someone to fill up the position since Brendon McCullum resigned after IPL 2022 to take up the job of England’s Test head coach.

Pandit, a former India wicketkeeper who featured in five Tests and 36 ODIs, was the head coach of Madhya Pradesh side that won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy for the very first time. He has been a coaching stalwart in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, leading Mumbai to Ranji Trophy titles in 2002-03, 2003-04, and 2015-16. He went on to coach Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

On his new venture as KKR coach, Pandit said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.”

“I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

Meanwhile, CEO of KKR Venky Mysore expressed his excitement for their new signing and said, “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”