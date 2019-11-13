IPL: Kiwi Pacer Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals; Kings XI Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot goes to Rajasthan Royals
According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: 'Form govt even now if you have numbers,' Amit Shah tells Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena
-
Retail inflation breaches RBI's 4% target for first time in 15 months; jumps to 4.62% in October on higher food prices
-
A tale of two hospitals in two countries: How an emergency revealed broken state of Indian healthcare
-
Congress welcomes SC verdict on rebel Karnataka MLAs, asks BJP not give them tickets in upcoming bypolls
-
Bigil beats Rajinikanth's Petta to become the highest earning Tamil film of 2019 in overseas markets
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir ready for a rerun of fairytale in upcoming season
-
Highest tide in 50 years sweeps Venice; administration sets up wooden catwalks in St Mark’s Square, deploys water ambulances
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next year's Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises.
According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.
File image of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. AP
Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.
Rajpoot, a right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets in his kitty.
Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the only uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in the IPL.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2019 19:23:43 IST
Also See
Kings XI Punjab trade Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals; get Rs 1.5 crore and spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in return
IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin to be traded by Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals for two players, says report
Kings XI Punjab and R Ashwin have decided to part ways amicably, says franchise co-owner Ness Wadia