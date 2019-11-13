First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL: Kiwi Pacer Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals; Kings XI Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot goes to Rajasthan Royals

According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.

Press Trust of India, Nov 13, 2019 19:23:43 IST

New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next year's Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises.

According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.

IPL: Kiwi Pacer Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals; Kings XI Punjabs Ankit Rajpoot goes to Rajasthan Royals

File image of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. AP

Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

Rajpoot, a right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets in his kitty.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the only uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 19:23:43 IST

Tags : Delhi Capitals, IPL, Kings XI Punjab, KXIP, Mumbai Indians, SportsTracker, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Trent Boult

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all