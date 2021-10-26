IPL is most powerful aspect of cricket, says Michael Vaughan after addition of two new teams to league

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called the Indian Premier League the "most powerful aspect of the game" after BCCI earned Rs 12,690 crore by adding two new teams to the IPL.

The RPSG Group successfully bid for the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crore while Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for Ahmedabad for Rs 5,625 crore.

"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It’s inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments. #IPL," Vaughan tweeted.

The two new teams will take in the league from the 2022 edition.

Reacting to the record bids for new IPL teams, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said: " It is a momentous day for all of us and I formally welcome RPSG Ventures Ltd. and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. into the IPL fold. We had promised that IPL will be bigger and better from the 15th season and with Lucknow and Ahmedabad, we will take the league to different parts of India. The IPL has established gold standards for leagues across the world and remains a premium event on the sporting calendar as it has grown rapidly in a short span."

Meanwhile, spin legend Shane Warne also congratulated BCCI and added that the money spent on the new IPL teams highlights why cricket has become the second "most popular sport" on the planet.

"Wow ! Congratulations to both of the new franchise owners. Staggering amounts of money for each team & shows why cricket has become the 2nd most popular & biggest sport on the planet. $932 & $692 million dollars (USA). Well done to @SGanguly99 & everyone at the @BCCI on the @IPL," he tweeted.