IPL governing council puts idea of hosting friendly matches abroad on hold, says decision depends on international schedule

It has been learnt that at least two franchises Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have long been exploring the possibilities of cashing in on their popularity amongst the Indian diaspora.

Press Trust of India, Nov 05, 2019 21:50:25 IST

Mumbai/New Delhi: The IPL Governing Council has temporarily shelved the proposal of multiple franchises wanting to play a "mini-tournament" or "friendlies abroad" as it would require more detailed study of ICC's Futures Tours Programme (FTP).

Representational image. AFP

While the matter came up for discussion, a senior IPL governing council member said that "it's been discussed and the matter has been filed".

"The issue of allowing IPL franchises to play 'frendlies' was also discussed in the meeting but a final call would be taken only after seeing the ICC Future Tours Programme," he said.

"We have to check the FTP. We are looking at a small tournament or friendlies for the franchises. We are playing now in March, April and May and after that they have nothing. We want to popularise the game abroad as well, but we have to see the FTP and it is subject to that," he added.

However another GC member added that as of now the IPL constitution doesn't allow franchises to play against each other on a foreign location.

"IPL franchises can play a friendly against Somerset, Durham or Middlesex or Adelaide Strikers. That provision is there but there is no provision for two IPL teams playing friendlies abroad. For that the modalities of broadcast rights need to be changed and it's not an easy thing," said the member.

"We can't talk about the future but it is not happening right now. Also some of the bigger teams will not be able to avail their top India players, who will be on a 15-day break post IPL and then play remainder of the bilateral T20s leading upto the World T20. Also you need to factor in workload," he said.

Meanwhile England players are available for the entire IPL window this time round.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 21:50:25 IST

